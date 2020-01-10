ATP Cup 2020: Friday Tennis Scores, Results and Final Schedule

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Serbia saw off Canada in the 2020 ATP Cup quarter-finals on Friday to join Russia and Australia in the final four.

They enjoyed a clean sweep in their tie, kicked off by Dusan Lajovic's straight-sets victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Novak Djokovic came from a set down to beat Denis Shapovalov to secure their passage, and Viktor Troicki and Nikola Cacic then eased past Peter Polansky and Adil Shamasdin in the doubles to round it out.

Spain are also in action on Friday against Belgium, with Rafael Nadal leading their charge.

Serbia 3-0 Canada

Dusan Lajovic bt. Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-4, 6-2

Novak Djokovic bt. Denis Shapovalov, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4)

Viktor Troicki/Nikola Cacic bt. Peter Polansky/Adil Shamasdin, 6-3, 6-2

Spain vs. Belgium

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Kimmer Coppejans

Rafael Nadal vs. David Goffin

Rafael Nadal/Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen

Lajovic eased past Auger-Aliassime without too much difficulty, breaking the Canadian on three occasions, while his opponent failed to convert either of his two break-point opportunities.

As Record's Jose Morgado demonstrated, the Serbian capitalised on a sloppy performance from his opponent:

Canada's prospects improved when Shapovalov, who had only won one set in his four prior meetings with Djokovic, kicked off their match by taking the first set with a break in the penultimate game.

The world No. 2 then had to save three break points at 1-1 in the second, but he did so in style:

He eventually managed to hold as he rattled off five games in a row to force a decider.

Djokovic was serving for the match at 5-4, but he was broken after a pause in play—in which he gave water to a fan in the crowd who had fallen ill—as Canada turned things around:

The 32-year-old held on for a tiebreak, though, and after Shapovalov had saved four match points, Djokovic claimed his victory at the fifth attempt.

In the doubles, Cacic and Troicki needed just 58 minutes to secure their win over Polansky and Shamasdin.