NFL Playoffs 2020: TV Schedule, Bracket Predictions for AFC and NFC Games

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers earned No. 1 seeds for their impressive regular seasons, and now it's time for them to get back to work after a week off.

After receiving a first-round bye, the Ravens and 49ers—along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, the No. 2 seeds—will host divisional-round matchups this weekend. They'll be taking on the four teams that were victorious in the Wild Card Round.

Here's a look at the schedule for the divisional round, followed by predictions for which teams will advance to conference championship weekend.

Divisional-Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 11

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Conference Championship Predictions

Each of the four winners from this weekend's divisional-round games will have the opportunity to play for its conference championship. And three of those teams won't be a surprise, as they're playing at home and favored to win this week.

The Ravens, Chiefs and 49ers will all notch victories this weekend to advance to the conference championships.

First, San Francisco and Baltimore will be in action on Saturday, with each hosting the No. 6 seed from its conference. The 49ers are taking on the Vikings, while the Ravens are hosting the Titans.

San Francisco relied on its No. 2-ranked defense during the regular season to win 13 games, its most since going 13-3 in 2011. After a dominant stretch from 2011-13 that featured three straight NFC Championship Game appearances, the 49ers missed the playoffs the next five years.

It was a bit of a surprise that San Francisco was so dominant this season, but it proved itself throughout the year with wins over other top teams such as Green Bay, New Orleans and Seattle.

Now, the 49ers will need to beat the Vikings, who are coming off an upset road win over the Saints. However, San Francisco should limit Minnesota's offensive production, make some big plays on offense in the second half and advance to the next round.

The Ravens won a franchise-record 14 games during the regular season, as they emerged as the clear top team in the NFL. That wasn't the only record they set, as they also won 12 consecutive games for the first time in team history after a 2-2 start.

Baltimore relies primarily on its strong rushing attack and the playmaking ability of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is set to win the NFL MVP award. That will likely be too much for Tennessee to stop.

Expect the Ravens to handily defeat the Titans and advance to host the AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history.

The Chiefs should also come off a bye week to win their divisional-round matchup. They're hosting the Texans, who were the lone non-wild-card team to win this past weekend. The AFC South champs rallied to beat Buffalo at home in overtime.

But Kansas City will be a much greater challenge for Houston's defense, as last year's NFL MVP, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is looking to get the Chiefs back to the AFC Championship Game. Last season, they lost to the Patriots in overtime, falling one game short of reaching the Super Bowl.

Kansas City will avenge its regular-season loss to Houston (31-24 at Arrowhead) and advance to face Baltimore for the AFC title.

The only upset of the divisional round will come in the Green Bay vs. Seattle matchup. The Seahawks may be a wild-card team, but that's only because they were in the same division as the 49ers. They have won 12 games this season after their road victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Seahawks will continue to rely on a strong offensive attack led by veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to win a shootout against the Packers. They will travel to San Francisco for the NFC Championship Game, where they will face the 49ers for the third time this season.