2020 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Divisional Round

It's probably the last thing they want to hear, but the divisional-round losers from Saturday's and Sunday's NFL playoff games can at least take solace in the fact they will have more favorable draft picks in April.

The outcomes of the four games provided additional clarity for the order of the 2020 draft.

Here is a look at the projected order, per Tankathon:

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Buffalo Bills

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29*. Tennessee Titans

30*. Green Bay Packers

31*. Kansas City Chiefs

32*. San Francisco 49ers

*Projected picks

While the elite players such as Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jerry Jeudy will surely be off the board by the time the divisional-round losers select, there are some potential late first-round steals who have the talent to start and make an impact for a winning team as soon as their rookie seasons.

That is especially the case on the offensive side of the ball.

Want a productive college receiver who went somewhat under the radar because he didn't play at a football powerhouse? Enter Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr., who exploded for 86 catches for 1,011 receiving yards and six touchdowns to go along with five rushing touchdowns in just nine games in 2018.

While he took a step back with 764 receiving yards and six total touchdowns this past season, he is the type of versatile playmaker who can step into an offense right away.

There is also Alabama's DeVonta Smith, who is nothing but a touchdown machine.

Even while playing alongside Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle in a dominant wide receiver corps in 2019, Smith found the end zone 14 times to go along with a team-best 1,256 receiving yards. He had no trouble exploiting single coverage when opposing secondaries focused too much attention on Jeudy, and he can do the same while playing with a No. 1 option in the NFL.

The offensive difference-makers are not limited to wide receiver, as anyone who saw Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins torch Clemson's defense in the College Football Playoff knows he is capable of competing against NFL-level competition.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller said, "J.K. Dobbins was one of college football's best players in 2019. His first-step quickness, vision and hands make him an ideal target for NFL teams."

Teams that miss out on Dobbins can turn toward Georgia's D'Andre Swift for another running back with plenty of potential who played against high-level competition in college. He, like Dobbins, can work into a running back rotation as a pass-catcher or runner who can break tackles in space and power his way through the tackles.

There will be plenty of talent available for teams picking in the bottom half of the first round after losing in the playoffs.