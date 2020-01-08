NFL Draft 2020: Complete 1st-Round Mock Draft Following Wild Card Weekend

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The first round of the 2019-20 NFL playoffs is over, and another four teams are officially in the draft pool. While the eight remaining franchises are focused on the run to Super Bowl LIV, the rest of the league has turned its attention to the upcoming offseason.

One of the highlights of that offseason, naturally, will be the 2020 NFL draft.

With several marquee prospects—notably, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Chase Young—already having declared or likely to do so, this year's draft should be a thrilling one. At least, it should be exciting after the first pick. The Cincinnati Bengals are almost certain to take LSU's Burrow.

"It's Joe Burrow," a scout recently told Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top prospects other than Burrow, along with the current draft order and a full Round 1 mock draft.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Buffalo Bills: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

23. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

26. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

27. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

28. Seattle Seahawks: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

29. Green Bay Packers: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

While Young is unquestionably the top defensive prospect in this draft—both because of his talent and the importance of pass-rushers—Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah isn't far off. If a team cannot land a franchise edge-defender, getting a shutdown cover corner is the next best thing.

Okudah is the top cornerback prospect in this draft and perhaps the best to come out of Ohio State in recent memory—impressive, given that guys like Denzel Ward, Eli Apple and Marshon Lattimore are in the NFL.

"Okudah is my top-ranked CB since Jalen Ramsey," Miller tweeted. "Bigger, more physical than Denzel Ward. Technique honestly better, too. Okudah rarely makes a mistake in coverage."

The Cleveland Browns took Ward with the fourth pick in the 2018 draft. It wouldn't come as a shock if Okudah goes as high or higher this year.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

If healthy, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would likely vie with Burrow to be the top quarterback taken in the draft. However, he's recovering from a dislocated hip and carries significant injury concerns because of it.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa has been progressing well, however, which may be why he went ahead and declared for the 2020 draft:

Medical checks are going to be key for Tagovailoa because his physical potential isn't in question. In his nine appearances in 2019, Tagovailoa completed 71.4 percent of his passes and tossed 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. In 2018, he passed for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The hip injury would make it hard to justify taking Tagovailoa over Burrow, but the former Crimson Tide star should be a fine consolation prize for a team not picking at No. 1.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Two of Tagovailoa's top targets are potential first-round picks as well. Jerry Jeudy has been a likely high-first-rounder dating back to last season, when he racked up 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. His six-catch, 204-yard performance against Michigan likely has him still trending at the top.

Teams that cannot land Jeudy, however, should be happy to take fellow Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III. A true burner, Ruggs has the potential to take the top off of NFL defenses from Day 1. He averaged 18.65 yards per reception in 2019 and scored seven touchdowns.

Teams looking for a Tyreek Hill-type receiver should be high on Ruggs early in the draft process. His stock could rise even higher, depending on how fast he runs at the scouting combine and/or Alabama's Pro Day.

There might have been a third Alabama receiver targeted in Round 1, but DeVonta Smith announced that he will be returning to college for the 2020 season. Given the depth at receiver in this year's draft class, that may prove to be the wise long-term decision.