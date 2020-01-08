NFL Rumors: Latest Reports Heading into 2020 Divisional Round

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

While the eight remaining playoff teams are angling for a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, five are pivoting to new head coaches. And, after getting pivoted away from Dallas, Jason Garrett is getting Big Blue-balled in New York.

Of the NFL teams with games left to play, the Seattle Seahawks are the only squad with a rumor worth monitoring.

After his concussive hit on Carson Wentz, the league is reviewing Jadeveon Clowney for possible disciplining, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

A fine is the likely outcome, but the slightest concern is worrying for Seattle fans ahead of the matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

As for the teams in their offseason, following Washington's hiring of Ron Rivera and Dallas' slumber-party-fueled acquisition of Mike McCarthy, the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are the latest to make head coaching changes.

Carolina is hiring Baylor head coach Matt Rhule and the Giants have reportedly settled on the New England Patriots' special teams and wide receivers coach, Joe Judge.

This leaves Garrett, who had been a rumored option for Big Blue following his departure from the Cowboys, without a team.

Although NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported New York had requested permission to interview Garrett, the team has turned and landed on Judge now that New England is in its offseason.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano clarified that Garrett's interview would have been for head coach, rather than offensive coordinator, and that he will no longer be in New York's plans unless Judge decides otherwise:

As for Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Rapoport noted he is deciding between running it back under a willing McCarthy or heading into the collegiate ranks to coordinate Jimmy Lake's offense at the University of Washington:

Moore played high school football in Washington and would likely have full control over the offense under Lake, who was just elevated from defensive coordinator to head honcho.

While it seems likely Moore will remain a coordinator at the highest level of football with a stacked roster and a proven coach, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta's coaching decision for the Cleveland Browns is a more jumbled bag.

According to Pelissero, the Browns will be interviewing Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski:

With every other team's head coach signed up, Cleveland is in no rush, and other candidates such as San Francisco's Robert Saleh, Urban Meyer or University of Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley are likely to earn some consideration. Still, McDaniels seems the betting favorite to win the job.

McDaniels did renege on becoming the Indianapolis Colts' decision-maker in 2019, but he's back in the mix and should leave New England this time around.

Cleveland offers a talented, albeit misused roster, and McDaniels has proved his ability to adapt an offense around his players' niches. Most importantly, he has championship pedigree, fitting the aspirations of a Browns team that had its high hopes ruthlessly cut down in 2019.