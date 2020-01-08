2019-20 NFL MVP: Predicting Odds for Award's Top Candidates

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The NFL playoffs began last weekend, though the likely league MVP has not taken the field since Week 16.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson makes his second career postseason start on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans hoping to lead Baltimore to their first Super Bowl title since 2013.

Regardless of the team's end result, however, Jackson will almost certainly capture the NFL MVP Award. The second year man out of Louisville went 13-2 as the full-time starter this season (he did not play in Week 17), including 11 straight wins after a loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Jackson proved he was more than just a runner, throwing for 3,127 yards while also leading the NFL in touchdown passes (36) and total quarterback rating (81.1).

The former Heisman Trophy winner has become a global phenomenon, but he is also more focused on team accolades. Jackson said as far back as November that he was not concerned about winning MVP, only leading his team to a Super Bowl. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old should be the overwhelming favorite to win the award at season's end.

Below are some odds predictions for the top candidates for MVP.

NFL MVP Odds Predictions

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100)

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson +3500 (bet $100 to win $3,500)

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas +8000 (bet $100 to win $8,000)

Not only did Jackson lead the NFL in touchdown passes and total QBR, he also broke Michael Vick's record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season, racking up 1,206 yards on the ground and seven more touchdowns.

Jackson threw for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns (against just four interceptions) over his last 11 starts. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and six scores. His dual threat made him the most dangerous player in football as the Ravens won 11 in a row to capture the top overall seed in the AFC.

There was a time when Wilson was still going toe-to-toe with Jackson as the favorite. The Seahawks were 10-2 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13, with Wilson orchestrating five game-winning drives in the process.

However, the Seahawks lost three of their last five down the stretch, including a pair of losses against the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals in which Wilson struggled.

Meanwhile, Thomas had one of the greatest seasons ever for a wide receiver. He broke Marvin Harrison's 17-year record for most receptions in a single season, racking up 149 catches for 1,725 yards (which also led the league) and nine touchdowns.

As good as Thomas was, it is nearly impossible for skill position players to win MVP. The last player to do so was Adrian Peterson in 2012, when he ran for an absurd 2,097 yards and posted 13 total touchdowns. A wide receiver has also never won the award. So the odds are against Thomas.

Will Jackson win unanimously? That remains to be seen. Regardless, he should be considered a practical shoo-in to be the next NFL MVP.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.