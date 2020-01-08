NFL Playoffs 2020: Divisional-Round Schedule and Predictions

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The postseason pool is down to eight teams, and it will be down to the final four by Sunday night. It's time for the divisional round, which means the top two seeds in each conference will be seeing their first playoff action of 2020.

The Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers all had a bye during Wild Card Weekend, which gives them an obvious advantage heading into the weekend. However, rest and extra preparation alone aren't going to push a team to the conference championship. Factors like team health, individual matchups and coaching will play a big role.

Of course, it is worth noting that home teams went 7-1 over the past two seasons during the divisional round.

Here, we'll dig into some of the playoff-related buzz, examine the current schedule and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, January 11



Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports

Line, O/U: SF -7, 44.5

Prediction: San Francisco 26-23

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, O/U: BAL -10, 46.5

Prediction: Baltimore 30-28

Sunday, January 12

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, O/U: KC -10, 51

Prediction: Kansas City 33-23

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, O/U: GB -4, 46.5

Prediction: Green Bay 30-20

Stefon Diggs Dealing With Illness

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook returned from injury in time to face the New Orleans Saints. He produced 130 combined rushing and receiving yards and two touchdowns. He'll presumably be good to go this week against the 49ers, though Minnesota could potentially be without another key player.

According to Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, Diggs was out of practice Tuesday with an unspecified illness. Though it's far less common for players to miss games due to illness than it is for an injury, this is a situation that bears watching.

Diggs was held to just two catches and 19 yards against New Orleans, but he had a strong regular season for Minnesota—finishing with 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.

The Vikings will also be without cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who is set to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery:

Alexander missed last week's win over the Saints as well.

Ingram Suffers Setback

The Ravens are hoping that starting running back Mark Ingram can return this week against the Tennessee Titans. The Pro Bowler suffered a calf injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 and only returned to practice this week.

Unfortunately, Ingram experienced some tightness in the calf and was "pulled back," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Though Ingram may still face the Titans, his outlook isn't quite as sunny as it was last week, when head coach John Harbaugh labeled him "on track to play."

If Ingram cannot go, the Ravens will likely lean on Gus Edwards, who started the season finale and finished with 130 rushing yards.

Texans Could Have More Watt on Saturday

The Houston Texans saw the return of star defensive end J.J. Watt against the Buffalo Bills, though he only played on a limited basis. He finished with one tackle and one sack. Before the Buffalo game, Watt last played in Week 8, when he suffered a torn pectoral.

The good news is that Watt could have closer to a full role against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We have to see how he's doing," head coach Bill O'Brien said, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. "I think he felt good coming out of the game."

Houston could use a healthy Watt against the Chiefs, who have Patrick Mahomes and a potent passing attack. The Texans defense has been awful for much of the year—it finished the regular season ranked 29th—and losing safety Tashaun Gipson isn't helping matters.

Containing pass-catchers like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce for four quarters isn't a realistic goal. If the Texans hope to derail Kansas City's passing attack, pressuring Mahomes is probably their best option.