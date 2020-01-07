NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Picture, Scenarios for AFC, NFC Divisional Round

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The NFL playoff field is down to eight after the first four teams were ousted from the postseason over Wild Card Weekend.

The quartet who spent the weekend on bye—the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers—now have their chance to play host.

By Sunday evening, the league will have its final four.

Here, we'll take a look at the full schedule for the divisional round, along with the potential outcomes, the latest storylines and updated odds and over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, January 11



6. Minnesota Vikings at 1. San Francisco 49ers

When: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBC Sports

Line, O/U: SF -7, 44.5

6. Tennessee Titans at 1. Baltimore Ravens

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, O/U: BAL -9, 46.5

Sunday, January 12

4. Houston Texans at 2. Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS, CBS All Access

Line, O/U: KC -9.5, 50.5

5. Seattle Seahawks at 2. Green Bay Packers

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Line, O/U: GB -4, 46.0

Possible Outcomes

Things are fairly straightforward this week, as there are no more playoff byes.

The highest remaining seed in each conference will host the conference championship game next Sunday. This means the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans—both No. 6 seeds—have no shot at doing so.

The only way the fifth seed Seattle Seahawks or the fourth-seed Houston Texans can host is if the No. 6 seeds in their respective conferences pull off the upset. The same is true for the second-seeded Packers and Chiefs.

The top-seeded Ravens and 49ers will automatically host if they advance.

Vikings Believing in Cousins

The Vikings needed every bit of good play they could squeeze out of quarterback Kirk Cousins to overcome the New Orleans Saints on Sunday—and they got it.

While the Saints defense held up for much of the game, Cousins delivered perhaps his most clutch drive of the season in overtime.

The 31-year-old engineered a nine-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a game-winning touchdown strike to tight end Kyle Rudolph. Drew Brees and the Saints never got a chance in the overtime period.

Head coach Mike Zimmer awarded the game ball to Cousins, showing the team's support in the process.

Minnesota will need to maintain its confidence in the signal-caller as the team heads into its showdown with San Francisco.

Seahawks Awaiting Duane Brown's Return

The Seahawks have been plagued by injuries in recent weeks but managed to escape the game against the Philadelphia Eagles relatively healthy. According to head coach Pete Carroll, Ziggy Ansah suffered the only significant injury of the game.

However, as ESPN's Brady Henderson pointed out, the big question mark for Seattle is left tackle Duane Brown:

Brown suffered a knee injury in Week 16 and underwent surgery. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported at the time that recovery could take between two and three weeks. This suggests there's at least a chance he will make his return against Green Bay.

This would be huge for the Seahawks line, which will face the challenge of pass-rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith and could use a boost in the running game. Not counting Russell Wilson's 45 yards, Seattle's backfield rushed for a mere 19 yards against Philadelphia.

Chiefs Are Fully Healthy, Texans Are Not

While the Seahawks have some injuries to work through, the Chiefs are on the opposite end of the spectrum.

"There are no injuries right now," head coach Andy Reid said, per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. "Everybody will practice."

This means the Houston Texans, fresh off a physical overtime matchup with the Buffalo Bills, won't be catching any breaks on Sunday. Meanwhile, Houston could be without speedy wideout Will Fuller V once again.

"I know he's progressing in the right direction—I know he's doing better, but I'm not sure that I'll be able to sit up here and tell you that yeah, he's all the way back," head coach Bill O'Brien said, per Jordan Dajani of CBSSports.com.

Fuller missed Saturday's game against Buffalo with a groin injury.