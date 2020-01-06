Peter Laviolette Fired by Predators After 5-Plus Seasons as Head Coach

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Nashville Predators announced Monday they have fired head coach Peter Laviolette after a 19-15-7 start to the 2019-20 season.

Associate coach Kevin McCarthy was also relieved of his duties. Nashville did not name someone in an interim role and noted the head coach for Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins is "to be announced," per Elliotte Friedman.

"Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision," general manager David Poile said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Peter and Kevin for all their contributions to the Nashville Predators over the past five-and-a-half seasons."

