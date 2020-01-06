'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Tolbert Accused of Cheating to Win $1M DFS Prize

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Jade Roper Tolbert, a former contestant on The Bachelor, is under investigation after winning a $1 million DraftKings fantasy football contest during NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Roper Tolbert is married to Tanner Tolbert, whom ESPN's David Purdum wrote is a "known high-volume daily fantasy player." The Tolberts met on a season of Bachelor in Paradise together and were married in 2016.

Under the rules of the "Millionaire Maker" event, fantasy players were required to pick eight players and a team's defense/special teams unit. Tolbert's winning lineup included Deshaun Watson, Dalvin Cook and DK Metcalf, and her squad had 180.79 points.

Some daily fantasy players alleged the Tolberts "strategized together to enter unique rosters as a way to circumvent the maximum entries allowed," per Purdum:

"Jade and Tanner's lineups included many of the same players, except for quarterbacks. Jade primarily rostered quarterbacks in the AFC wild-card games, while Tanner stuck with NFC QBs. Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Watson were on 143 of Jade's 150 lineups. Tanner's lineups did not include any of the AFC quarterbacks. He instead used Seattle's Russell Wilson, New Orleans' Drew Brees and Philadelphia's Carson Wentz at quarterback in 148 of his 150 rosters."

The couple denied the allegations, and DraftKings said in a statement the company is "looking into this matter." The Tolberts had yet to receive their $1 million prize on Monday.