Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2020?

0 of 6

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

NFL free agency is a smart way for teams to complement their draft picks while building contending rosters.

If done right.

Free agency can be a minefield, as a wrong move can cause more harm than good, both financially and otherwise. Plenty of examples exist from an offseason ago, including Le'Veon Bell's four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets and Nick Foles' four-year, $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This offseason, there are more "buyer beware" tags. Factors like age, production compared to alternatives and injury history, among others, make the following players risky pickups on the open market.