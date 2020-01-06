Report: Ex-49ers HC Mike Nolan Targeted as Cowboys DC Under Mike McCarthy

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Newly hired Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is reportedly considering Mike Nolan to be his defensive coordinator.

McCarthy told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday that he had signed a contract to replace Jason Garrett as the Cowboys' head coach, and he is now working quickly to assemble a staff.

Nolan has served as the New Orleans Saints' linebackers coach since 2017, and he was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers for parts of four seasons from 2005-08.

While Nolan didn't enjoy much success in San Francisco, as he went just 18-37 with no playoff appearances during his tenure, he did cultivate a working relationship with McCarthy.

McCarthy was Nolan's offensive coordinator for one season in 2005 before getting hired as the Green Bay Packers' head coach, which is a job he held for 13 years.

Since getting fired as head coach of the Niners during the 2008 season, Nolan has had several coaching stops. He was defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos (2009), Miami Dolphins (2010-11) and Atlanta Falcons (2012-14) before serving as linebackers coach for the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015 and the Saints from 2017 to present.

The 60-year-old Nolan had varying degrees of success during his most recent defensive coordinator stops. In his three seasons between the Broncos and Dolphins, Nolan's defenses were 15th or better in both yards allowed and points allowed each time, including Miami finishing as the No. 6 scoring defense in 2011.

Things didn't go so well for Nolan in Atlanta, though, as the Falcons were never better than 24th in yards allowed during his three-year tenure. Although the Falcons were fifth in scoring defense in 2012, they were 27th in both yards and points allowed in 2013 and last in total defense and 27th in scoring defense in 2014.

Nolan has done an underrated job as a position coach in New Orleans, however. The Saints had a top-five rushing defense in each of the past two seasons, and in 2019, they were 11th in total defense and 13th in scoring defense.

He also helped mold veteran linebacker Demario Davis into a first-team All-Pro this season for the first time in his career.

If Nolan lands in Dallas, he will take over a defense that ranked ninth in total defense and 11th in points allowed in 2019.

With top-end talent like defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch at his disposal, Nolan would have the pieces in place to potentially help the Cowboys take the next step on the defensive side of the ball.