NFL Playoffs 2020: TV Schedule, Early Odds and Predictions for Divisional Round

Underdogs and the under were the successful bets in the first weekend of the NFL playoffs.

The Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks won outright as underdogs on the spread, while the under hit in all four wild-card contests.

Those trends will be put to the test in the divisional round with the top two teams in each conference entering the fray.

Three of the four home sides in last season's divisional round eclipsed the 30-point mark and a trio of hosts won by eight points or more, with the smallest margin of victory belonging to the New Orleans Saints.

Divisional Round Schedule and Odds

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold

All Times ET.

Saturday, January 11

Minnesota at San Francisco (-6.5) (Over/Under: 45.5) (4:35 p.m., NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore (-10) (O/U: 48) (8:15 p.m., CBS)

Sunday, January 12

Houston at Kansas City (-9.5) (O/U: 49) (3:05 p.m., CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay (-4) (O/U: 46) (6:40 p.m., Fox)

Predictions

Tennessee at Baltimore (Over 48)

At M&T Bank Stadium, the AFC's No. 1 seed averaged 29.9 points per game and it eclipsed that average on three occasions.

The Baltimore Ravens have been a points machine all season, as they have scored over 20 points in each of their 16 games.

In six of the eight games played in Baltimore, the visiting side racked up at least 17 points, which is a positive sign for the Titans.

Since the start of December, Tennessee is averaging 29.5 points per game, with its lowest total coming in the 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots.

Mike Vrabel's side has faced playoff qualifiers in the previous four contests, and they have conceded 449 rushing yards in that span.

That does not appear to be a good sign for containing Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram.

Jackson is coming off a 103-yard ground outing in Week 16 versus the Cleveland Browns and he owns 11 passing touchdowns and one interception in the last three games.

Ingram averages 62.3 rushing yards on home soil, with his most successful game in Baltimore coming against the New England Patriots in Week 9.

Derrick Henry has been on a larger tear than Baltimore's duo with six 100-yard outings since Week 10.

If he breaks through a Baltimore rushing defense that held its last two opponents under 100 rushing yards, the over could be in great shape.

Minnesota at San Francisco (-6.5)

Some of San Francisco's most dominant performances have come at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers destroyed the Green Bay Packers 37-8 in Week 12 and put up 51 points on the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

Before the Minnesota Vikings triumphed in New Orleans Sunday, they had three road losses to playoff qualifiers.

Where the Vikings could struggle Saturday is in the turnover department, as the 49ers created 18 takeaways on home soil.

Those could be created by the pass-rush against Kirk Cousins, who has been sacked on seven occasions in the last two weeks.

The Minnesota quarterback has also been intercepted in three of the previous five contests.

San Francisco has six players with two or more forced fumbles, nine defenders with an interception and four defensive linemen that have more than six sacks.

The combination of a smothering rush and solid secondary coverage could be too much for the Vikings to deal with.

If that occurs, San Francisco's offense could be in line to thrive once again at home, as they have eight 300-yard performances in Santa Clara, California.

In the Week 17 win over Seattle, Jimmy Garoppolo was able to spread the ball around to six receivers, with George Kittle leading the team with seven receptions for 86 yards.

If Garoppolo hits Kittle across the middle and picks out Deebo Samuel and Emmanuel Sanders for long gains down the sidelines, the 49ers could be the first side to clinch a spot in a conference championship game.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.