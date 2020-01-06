2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects After Wild Card Round

John Amis/Associated Press

Two more NFL teams entered the draft order on Sunday. Losses by the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles added the two franchises to the list of teams that have their draft slots cemented.

For top-tier prospects like Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jerry Jeudy, the new additions to the draft order may not mean that much. For what is a deep and talented overall draft class, however, the picture has become that much clearer.

Here, we'll examine the updated draft order, some of the top prospects, and how the first round could play out after Wild Card Weekend.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Buffalo Bills: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

24. New Orleans Saints: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

25. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

26. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

27. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

28. Seattle Seahawks: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

29. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The Cincinnati Bengals secured the top pick in the draft two weeks before the end of the regular season. Conventional wisdom suggests they'll use the pick on a quarterback.

If the Bengals do take a signal-caller at the top of Round 1, it will likely be Heisman-winner Joe Burrow. The LSU standout has been phenomenal on the playing field this season and appears to be an ideal quarterback prospect.

Burrow also gains value from the fact Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa carries injury concerns. In a vacuum, Tagovailoa is equally promising as a prospect. Coming off a season ended by a dislocated hip, however, he is also a risky one.

Burrow doesn't carry injury concerns and is coming off a 493-yard, seven-touchdown performance against Oklahoma. There isn't a hotter prospect in the draft pool.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama



While Burrow is a near-lock to be the first quarterback off the board, Tagovailoa is likely to be a fine consolation prize for a quarterback-needy franchise. The only concern with the Crimson Tide signal-caller is his injury history.

A year ago, Tagovailoa finished the season with 3,966 passing yards ad 43 touchdowns with just six interceptions. In nine games this season, he had 2,840 yards and 33 touchdown passes with just three picks.

An athletic, accurate and battle-tested prospect, he is an intriguing draft prospect. He'll be a coveted player on draft day if he declares himself eligible. He is expected to announce that decision on Monday.

If Tagovailoa decides to return to Alabama, Burrow should become the unquestioned top quarterback draft target.

Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

If the Bengals don't take a quarterback at No. 1, they'll likely be scooping up Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young. The top defensive prospect in this year's draft class, he is just as promising as former teammate Nick Bosa was a year ago.

According to ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay, Young is even more of a sure thing.

"I would take him No. 1, even if I needed a quarterback," he recently said on First Take.

For Cincinnati, taking Young No. 1 would make sense. Andy Dalton is under contract for another season, and he was far from the team's biggest problem in 2019.

Drafting a quarterback like Burrow would give the Bengals promise. Taking Young would immediately make them better.