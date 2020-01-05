Kyle Long 'Stepping Away' from NFL After 7 Seasons Due to Health Reasons

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears announced that Mitchell Trubisky will remain the starting quarterback in 2020, but he will no longer have offensive lineman Kyle Long protecting him.

Long announced Sunday evening he's "finally stepping away and getting my body right" after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears:

The Bears drafted the 31-year-old with the 20th overall pick of the 2013 draft. The Oregon product earned Pro Bowl nods in each of his first three seasons before injuries derailed his career. Since 2016, Long has not played more than 10 games in a single season.

Most recently, Long's 2019 campaign was shut down on Oct. 14 when the Bears placed him on injured reserve with an ailing hip.

Overall, Long played 77 games but missed 35 games in his career, per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. Forty-seven of those appearances came from 2013-15. Among his many injuries, Long suffered a torn labrum and a gruesome ankle injury in 2016.

Long was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and had recently vaguely hinted at stepping away from the game:

Chris Long, Kyle's older brother and two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end, announced his retirement from the league in May. The two are the sons of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Howie Long.