NFL Playoffs 2020: Schedule, Bracket and TV Info for Divisional Round

The unlikely results of Wild Card Weekend set up some intriguing divisional-round matchups.

The showdown between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs pits two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL against each other in Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes.

San Francisco opens the weekend slate Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings, who could threaten the NFC's No. 1 seed in a similar fashion to what they did to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The other matchups have the Tennessee Titans heading to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Saturday, January 11

Minnesota at San Francisco (4:35 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore (8:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sunday, January 12

Houston at Kansas City (3:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay (6:40 p.m. ET, Fox)

Early Previews

Houston at Kansas City

The Texans were one of three teams to win at Arrowhead Stadium in October.

However, the Chiefs have rectified their home form of late with double-digit victories over the Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Andy Reid's team produced 419 total yards against the Broncos in Week 15, and it is facing a Houston defense that has had trouble stopping teams.

The Texans have conceded over 400 total yards in each of their last four contests and have been gashed for 20 points in all but one road game.

In Week 6, Kansas City put up 24 points and 309 total yards, but the Texans earned the difference through a Watson one-yard touchdown run.

Watson may struggle a bit against Kansas City's defense Sunday, as he has four passing touchdowns and five interceptions in his previous four outings.

The quarterback may also have trouble connecting with DeAndre Hopkins, who had 90 receiving yards on six receptions Saturday.

That was his highest-ever total in a postseason game, but he was limited for long stretches by Buffalo's Tre'Davious White.

If the Chiefs contain Houston's passing attack, Mahomes could open up a gap on home soil.

Mahomes has 573 passing yards and three touchdowns in two postseason matchups, and he could utilize Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and others to pick apart a Houston defense that has given up 250 passing yards in five of the last six games.

If the Chiefs take advantage of the Texans' weaknesses, they could move on to their second AFC Championship Game in a row.

Minnesota at San Francisco

The Vikings proved in their Wild Card Round win over the Saints that they could deal with one of the league's best defenses.

New Orleans entered Sunday with the fourth-best rushing defense, and Dalvin Cook totaled 94 of his team's 136 ground yards.

A new task awaits them at Levi's Stadium, as the San Francisco 49ers boast the NFL's top passing defense that conceded 2,707 passing yards, which is more than 100 less than New England's second-ranked unit.

Minnesota's defense has not been that impressive on the road, as it gave up over 320 total yards in each of the last six road trips, including 324 to the Saints.

The defensive difference-makers could be the recovering 49ers. According to SB Nation's Rob Lowder, they expect to have Kwon Alexander, Dee Ford and Jaquiski Tartt available.

If the 49ers are close to full strength to deal with Minnesota's offensive approach, they could possess a larger advantage.

If stops happen, the NFC's No. 1 seed could jump out to a lead through Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle. The tight end leads the 49ers with 85 receptions, 1,053 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.

As long as the top connection is thriving, the running back triumvirate of Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert could throw off the Minnesota defense.

All three combined for 1,939 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground, and three of the seven highest passing totals Minnesota allowed came against playoff qualifiers.

If San Francisco gets rolling in both aspects of the offense, it may overpower the Vikings and host the NFC Championship Game.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.