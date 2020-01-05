Seahawks vs. Eagles: Final Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for 2020 NFC Wild Card

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks have both been favored in the days building up to their NFC wild-card clash.

Philadelphia opened as an early favorite before the line shifted in favor of the road side for a majority of the week.

As of Sunday morning, the line has leveled out. The over/under has been a more consistent line all week, and while 45 points feels attainable, the under was the successful bet in the first two wild-card games Saturday.

Seahawks at Eagles Information

Start Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds (via Caesars): Philadelphia (pick'em); Over/Under: 45

Predictions

Philadelphia Wins by Comfortable Margin

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Even though the spread has fluctuated for most of the week, neither side has been favored by more than three points.

If you look at the December results of both sides, that number could be too small.

Philadelphia won its last three games by eight points or more, while Seattle lost by a combined 33 points in its last three defeats.

Despite owning a banged-up core of skill-position players, the Eagles have found a way to win in December with Carson Wentz increasing his passing totals.

Wentz owns seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions during his team's four-game winning run, and he has only been taken down on seven occasions.

The low sack totals against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in Weeks 16 and 17 were a bit stunning given the absences of Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks on the offensive line.

Conversely, Russell Wilson has been sacked 13 times in the same span, and he may have to do more work than usual with a depleted running back corps going up against Philadelphia's third-ranked rushing defense.

In their last two home games, the Eagles held the Cowboys and Giants under 100 rushing yards and recorded a pair of sacks versus Dak Prescott and Eli Manning.

Additionally, the Eagles held their pair of NFC East foes to 5-for-26 on third-down conversions.

Seattle was 9-for-17 on third and fourth down in its Week 17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and Wilson accounted for 262 of the team's 348 yards.

If the Eagles' pass rush forces Seattle into long third and fourth downs, it could benefit from its effectiveness on those plays to keep the No. 5 seed away from the red zone.

If that occurs and Wentz continues to thrive in the pocket, the Eagles may come out on top by a comfortable margin.

Under 45.5

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The last four Eagles home games have produced 40 points or fewer, including the Seahawks' 17-9 win in Week 12.

Even though Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz are expected to play, there is no guarantee they will be as effective as they were before suffering injuries.

Sanders suffered a low-ankle sprain in Week 17 but declared he was ready for Sunday, per ESPN.com's Tim McManus.

"No, I'm not 100 percent," Sanders said, "but I'm good enough to go."

Ertz was cleared to play Saturday, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.



In three of its five losses, Seattle failed to hit the 20-point mark, and it barely eclipsed that in Week 17 after struggling in the first half at home versus the 49ers.

Wilson has played well on the road in recent postseason appearances, and Seattle posted at least 20 points in its last three road playoff games.

That is a glimmer of hope for the over, but the Eagles have held seven of their eight home opponents under 100 rushing yards.

Seattle was the lone exception to that trend, but it enters Lincoln Financial Field without its top two ground gainers from the 17-9 victory.

Additionally, the Eagles allowed a single 300-yard passing performance at home, which came in Week 1 to the Washington Redskins.

Wilson could still be effective in the pocket but not put up massive totals, and if that is the case, the under may be the best wager.

