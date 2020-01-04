NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Updated Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Wild Card

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The AFC took the spotlight Saturday to kick off Wild Card Weekend. Spectators sat at the edges of their seats during both matchups. In the end, one home team prevailed and the defending champions took a first-round exit.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson flexed his muscles figuratively and literally in a 22-19 win over the Buffalo Bills. At one point, he carried multiple defenders on his back on a touchdown run. The third-year signal-caller took seven sacks and survived to lead a game-winning drive in overtime.

In impressive fashion, the Tennessee Titans took down the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On his 26th birthday, running back Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and a touchdown to help seal the victory.

Halfway through the Wild Card Round, let's take a look at what's ahead for Sunday and the divisional-round matchups. First, we'll recap Saturday's action.

Saturday's Wild-Card Results

Houston Texans 22, Buffalo Bills 19 (OT)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Texans and Bills pushed each other to the limit in an even matchup that required an extra period to determine the winner.

Nonetheless, the Bills swallow a bitter pill, knowing they led through three quarters of the game. Watson powered his squad back into the contest with his legs on an incredible 20-yard touchdown run:

Watson found running back Carlos Hyde for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. In overtime, he managed to stay on his feet to deliver a pass to tailback Taiwan Jones, who ran 34 yards downfield, setting up kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn for a 28-yard field goal.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen made some head-scratching plays during regulation and in overtime. Late in the fourth quarter, he moved his team out of field-goal range after taking an intentional ground penalty and then a sack. Between the plays, Buffalo lost 27 yards and turned over the ball on downs.

Even though the Bills came back to tie the contest on their next possession, everyone is left to wonder how the game would have panned out if they had another field-goal attempt.

Houston moves on to face the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.

Tennessee Titans 20, New England Patriots 13

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Titans didn't score a lot of style points in their victory over the Patriots. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill only threw for 72 yards with a touchdown and an interception. None of his pass-catchers logged more than two receptions. We didn't see rookie wideout A.J. Brown take the top of New England's defense.



However, the Titans had a winning formula and stuck to the plan throughout the contest. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith gave the Patriots a steady dose of Henry. Tennessee rode the workhorse tailback to victory.

During the regular season, the Patriots run defense only allowed six opponents to eclipse 100 rushing yards. Henry bludgeoned that front seven on 34 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per rush attempt Saturday.

Offensively, the Patriots looked out of sync, which is a continuation of what we saw in the second half of the regular season.

Quarterback Tom Brady didn't throw for a touchdown. On New England's final possession, he tossed a pass to Mohamed Sanu that bounced off the wide receiver's hands and into Titans cornerback Logan Ryan's chest for a pick-six, sealing a victory for Tennessee.

As a starter, Tannehill earned his first victory at Gillette Stadium.

Sunday's Wild-Card Games

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints at 1:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

We'll see the NFC in action Sunday, starting with the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

Spectators should keep an eye on the wide receiver-cornerback matchups when Minnesota has possession. Vikings wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs will go against Marshon Lattimore and newly acquired cover man Janoris Jenkins on the perimeter.

The Vikings will have running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison in action, which bodes well for the sixth-ranked ground attack. Saints defensive linemen will need to buckle up their chinstraps for a physical competition in the trenches.

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles at 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will take the field without right tackle Lane Johnson, who's dealing an ankle injury, per NBCS Philadelphia's John Clark. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will continue to start at the position after taking over the first-unit spot in Week 15.

According to Derrick Gunn of NBCS Philadelphia, tight end Zach Ertz seems like a go for Sunday's contest despite his kidney ailment and a rib injury.

With an undermanned pass-catching group and a fill-in right tackle, quarterback Carson Wentz looks to lead his team to a fifth consecutive victory.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will have his top wide receivers on the field, but he's going to hand off to rookie sixth-rounder Travis Homer, who's played just 84 offensive snaps during the regular season. Marshawn Lynch has appeared in one game since his 2018 campaign with the Oakland Raiders. He will handle a portion of the rushing workload Sunday.

Divisional-Round Schedule

Saturday, January 11

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Lowest Remaining NFC Seed at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers at 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

The San Francisco 49ers will host the lowest remaining seed from Sunday's games. Based on that guideline, the Saints have no chance of traveling to Levi's Stadium because they are the top-seeded team among the NFC's wild-card clubs.

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

The Titans went into New England and stifled the Patriots. Their playoff road journey now heads to Baltimore. These teams didn't meet during the regular season, so we will see a fresh matchup in this divisional game.



Tannehill has a tough task on his hands, facing a pass defense that hasn't allowed more than 207 yards since Week 9. Second, the Ravens had some time to recover. Running back Mark Ingram suffered a calf injury in Week 16. Head coach John Harbaugh expects him to suit up Saturday, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Sunday, January 12

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

The Texans should go into this divisional-round game with some confidence. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 in Week 6. On the flip side, Kansas City's defense has played a lot better in recent outings, holding its past six opponents to 21 points or fewer.

In a wider scope, the battle between Watson and Patrick Mahomes has must-see appeal. Despite the Chiefs' defensive improvements, expect both clubs to put up points at Arrowhead Stadium.

Highest Remaining NFC Seed at No. 2 Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

At Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers await the highest remaining seed between the winners in the NFC bracket. If the Saints win the first game, they are locked into a matchup with the NFC North champions. The Packers went 7-1 at home during the regular season.