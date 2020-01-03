Cuban Star Prospect Oscar Colas Reportedly Seeking MLB Contract After Defecting

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One of Cuba's most-hyped baseball players has defected and is expected to sign with a Major League Baseball team in the coming months.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports 21-year-old outfielder/pitcher Oscar Colas is seeking a deal with an MLB club after slashing .302/.350/.516 in Japan last season while touching 95 mph on his fastball as a left-handed pitcher.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.