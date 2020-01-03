Cuban Star Prospect Oscar Colas Reportedly Seeking MLB Contract After Defecting

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 3, 2020

HAVANA, CUBA - MARCH 22: Grounds keepers prepare the field at the Estadio Latinoamericano before an exposition baseball game between the Cuban national baseball team and the Major League Baseball team Tampa Bay Devil Rays at the Estado Latinoamericano March 22, 2016 in Havana, Cuba. Cuban President Raul Castro and U.S. President Barack Obama attended the game, the first time a sittng president has visited Cuba in 88 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One of Cuba's most-hyped baseball players has defected and is expected to sign with a Major League Baseball team in the coming months. 

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports 21-year-old outfielder/pitcher Oscar Colas is seeking a deal with an MLB club after slashing .302/.350/.516 in Japan last season while touching 95 mph on his fastball as a left-handed pitcher. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

