Vikings vs. Saints: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for 2020 NFC Wild Card

The New Orleans Saints are the heaviest favorite of NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Sean Payton's team has won each of its last three wild-card appearances and owns a four-game winning streak in playoff openers.

The Minnesota Vikings have not been as fortunate, as they have one victory in their previous four playoff contests.

However, the lone win came against the Saints in the 2017-18 divisional round on the "Minnesota Miracle" pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs.

The key aspects of both offenses Sunday could be running backs that face difficult matchups against the respective front sevens.

Vikings at Saints Information

Date: Sunday, January 5

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): New Orleans (-7.5); Over/Under: 49.5

Predictions

Alvin Kamara Thrives In Both Aspects Of Offense

From Weeks 11-17, Alvin Kamara has averaged 17.3 carries and receptions per game.

Since his return from injury, the Saints running back earned at least five targets from quarterback Drew Brees in all but one contest, which was the Week 17 blowout of the Carolina Panthers.

In his two postseason appearances last season, Kamara eclipsed 100 total yards.

In the 2019 NFC Championship Game, he played a larger role in the aerial game with 96 receiving yards on 11 catches.

If he comes close to matching that production, the Saints could have two effective parts of their offense running at full steam.

Finding a complement to wide receiver Michael Thomas is key for Brees to keep the Minnesota defense off balance.

The Vikings may be tough to break down since they conceded fewer than 200 passing yards in three of their last four contests.

If they direct attention to Thomas, other members of the New Orleans offense will be open.

Additionally, Kamara could cause havoc on the ground, as he is coming off back-to-back two-score performances.

Even if he does not break lengthy runs, Kamara could still be effective by gaining a few yards per rush and getting the Saints closer to the end zone.

If he thrives in both aspects of the offense, the Saints may have ease getting down the field and opening up an advantage on the No. 6 seed.

Saints Contain Dalvin Cook

Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook will be at full strength Sunday afternoon, per ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin.

"I wouldn't put a percentage on it," Cook said. "If I were whatever percent, I'd be out there on Sunday. So I'm gonna be ready to go, I'm gonna be at full strength, and I'm looking forward to a good football game."

Just because Cook is healthy does not mean he will be a difference-maker inside the Superdome.

The Florida State product is going up against the fourth-best rushing defense in the NFL that has not allowed back-to-back 100-yard ground games since Weeks 2 and 3.

New Orleans has been even better at controlling running backs, as it conceded seven rushing touchdowns to players at the position, which is the fourth-lowest total in the league.

In half of their home contests, the Saints held opponents beneath 100 rushing yards, and in three of those games, it conceded fewer than 50.

If Cameron Jordan and Co. produce that effectiveness Sunday, Cook could be taken out of Minnesota's game plan.

If that occurs, the Saints pass-rush may affect Kirk Cousins more if he tries to compensate for Cook's potential struggles by throwing more passes.

