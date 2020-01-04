NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Wild Card TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday with a wild-card game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans, followed by the clash between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

The NFC is up on Sunday, with the Minnesota Vikings facing the New Orleans Saints before the Seattle Seahawks take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's a look at the TV and live-stream schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 5 Buffalo Bills at No. 4 Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN Online

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 3 New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS, CBS All Access

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET on Fox, Fox Sports Go

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC, NBC Sports

The bracket for Wild Card Weekend:

The Patriots blew their chance at a bye in Week 17 with a loss against the division rival Miami Dolphins, setting up Saturday's game against the Titans.

It will be the defending champions' first appearance in the wild-card round since 2009, when they were easily beaten by the Baltimore Ravens:

The Titans have been playing with their backs against the wall for weeks, going 5-2 to sneak into the playoffs. They've mostly relied on Derrick Henry and their run game, which ranks third in the league in yards.

They beat the Texans in Week 17, snapping their two-game win streak. Houston rested several key starters, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, and should put up a much better fight against the Bills.

Buffalo have lost their last two entering the playoffs and picked a terrible time to lose momentum. The franchise hasn't won a playoff game since 1995, beating the Dolphins 37-22.

On Sunday, the Vikings will likely be able to call on star running back Dalvin Cook in a major boost to their offense:

Cook and Alvin Kamara are likely to put on a show as two of the most dynamic backs in the league. Both are capable of playing a big role in the running and passing game, and the latter appears to be finding his form at the right time, with four touchdowns in two games.

Similar to the Titans, the Eagles have been playing under pressure for some time, clinching the NFC East in Week 17 to set up a date with Seattle.

The Seahawks have lost their last two and missed out on the chance to grab the NFC West with a home loss against the San Francisco 49ers. They did win seven of their eight home games this season, including a Week 12 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

Picks: Houston, New England, New Orleans and Seattle advance to the next round of the playoffs.