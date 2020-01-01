NFL Draft 2020: Complete Mock Draft for All 32 1st-Round Picks

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

As we roll into the New Year, 2020 mock drafts will come into focus. What does each NFL team need to improve next season? Who's a first-rounder? Which prospects boosted their stock in bowl game performances?

The College Football Playoff can push a Day 2 prospect into the top 32 if he shines against the best in the nation. In the first round of this year's draft, NFL teams selected nine players from the top four programs of the 2018-19 campaign.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow may have solidified his spot as the No. 1 overall pick for the upcoming draft. In the Peach Bowl, he lit up Oklahoma's defense with his arm, throwing for 493 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught 14 passes for 227 yards and four scores in the contest.

Jefferson will likely see a push in draft standing. He could sustain his surge with a strong showing in the championship game against Clemson.

On the first day of 2020, we'll take a snapshot of potential picks for the first round. Where do the big names land? Are there any mid-round surprises or shocking choices in the late 20s?

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock.

2020 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

4. New York Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

8. Arizona Cardinals: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

10. Cleveland Browns: LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

11. New York Jets: OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

16. Atlanta Falcons: DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

17. Dallas Cowboys: S Grant Delpit, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

22. Tennessee Titans: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

23. Buffalo Bills: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

24. Minnesota Vikings: CB CJ Henderson, Florida

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State

26. Seattle Seahawks: DT Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

27. New England Patriots: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

28. Green Bay Packers: WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC

29. Kansas City Chiefs: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

30. New Orleans Saints: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

31. San Francisco 49ers: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

32. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Cincinnati Bengals Hope to Change Franchise, Select QB Joe Burrow No. 1

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

We saw Burrow pick apart Oklahoma's defense last week. The Big 12 Conference has a reputation for subpar play on that side of the ball, so skeptics may hesitate to fawn over the LSU signal-caller for his last performance alone. Still, he posted record-breaking numbers.

Secondly, Burrow put his quarterback tools on full display: accuracy, ball placement, anticipation and the ability to move the pocket.

During the 2019 offseason, the Bengals reset their coaching staff, hiring first-time lead skipper Zac Taylor to replace 16-year mainstay Marvin Lewis. Following a 2-14 campaign, Cincinnati can take the next step in its rebuild and choose a potential franchise centerpiece.

The Bengals benched Andy Dalton during the 2019 term. Rookie fourth-rounder Ryan Finley made three starts and went back to the bench as the veteran reclaimed his job for the final five weeks. In other words, the Bengals are ready to make a move under center.

Dalton has another year on his deal. The Bengals can opt to trade him or keep the 32-year-old in the fold until Burrow takes over at some point in 2020.

As a starter, Burrow made a major leap between the 2018 and 2019 terms. He finished his last campaign with 5,208 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and six interceptions. Of course, the Tigers star will go through a transition period in the pros, but his upside seems clear coming off a highlight year.

If the Bengals re-sign wideout A.J. Green, Burrow will have a top-fight target in the opening week—assuming the seven-time Pro Bowler fully recovers from ankle surgery.

Carolina Panthers Start a New Chapter, Select QB Tua Tagovailoa at No. 7

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have a franchise-altering decision to ponder during the upcoming offseason.

After missing all but two games this season, quarterback Cam Newton's standing with the team is uncertain. He underwent foot surgery to address a Lisfranc injury. The 30-year-old has gone through multiple shoulder surgeries in recent years.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers would be open to a blockbuster trade involving Newton. Even if Carolina doesn't garner enough interest to pull off a deal, team brass should consider a high-upside quarterback prospect in this spot.

Tua Tagovailoa would come into the league with question marks if he foregoes his senior campaign at Alabama. The 6'1", 218-pound signal-caller underwent hip surgery after he went down with a significant injury in November.

Because of the talent at Alabama, injuries and blowout finishes, Tagovailoa has performed in interrupted stretches. He's only started more than nine games in one collegiate term. With that said, the nimble quarterback has thrown for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 32 contests.

At a prestigious program, Tagovailoa has big-game experience and showed top-notch accuracy within and outside the pocket. As a 2020 draft X-Factor, he could become a gamble that eventually pays off for a franchise ready to shift into a new era.

Oakland Raiders Add Complete WR CeeDee Lamb at No. 12

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Assuming the Oakland Raiders retain quarterback Derek Carr going into Las Vegas, team brass must add a lead wide receiver.

During Monday's press conference, head coach Jon Gruden highlighted the need to address the position.

The Raiders could acquire wide receiver help during free agency, but the 2020 draft class will provide plenty of options. Furthermore, the Silver and Black can take its pick at the position in the first round and keep that player on a rookie deal with a fifth-year option.

At No. 12, Gruden's eyes may light up if CeeDee Lamb is still available. The Oklahoma wide receiver can line up outside or in the slot, which will certainly entice the Raiders head coach who values versatility at the position.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts struggled behind a shaky offensive line against LSU in the Peach Bowl, but Lamb flashed his big-play ability. He hauled in four catches for 119 yards. The 6'2", 189-pound wideout caught a 51-yard deep ball and racked up yards after the catch.

The Raiders can immediately move Lamb into a featured role for the 2020 season. He provides a special blend of speed, ball-tracking skills, the football IQ to beat different types of coverages and toughness to battle for contested targets. Most importantly, the 20-year-old has either progressed or shown consistency in all those areas through three collegiate terms.