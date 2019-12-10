Bears' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Trolls Aaron Rodgers' AMA, Asks for Packers' Plays

David Banks/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers answered fan questions during a Reddit AMA on r/NFL on Monday, ranging from, "Would you rather fight a David Bakhtiari-sized Baby Yoda or 30 Baby Yoda-sized David Bakhtiaris?" to "Die Hard—Christmas Movie, Yes or No?"

But the best question came from former teammate Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, now a safety for the Chicago Bears.

"What are the first 15 plays for Sunday's game?" he asked prior to Chicago's Week 15 matchup with Green Bay (h/t Bryan Perez of NBC Sports).



It's a huge contest for both teams, with the 10-3 Packers looking to remain ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (9-4) in the NFC North and keep themselves in the running for a postseason bye. The Packers are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

The 7-6 Bears, meanwhile, are clinging to the faintest of postseason hopes, trailing the Vikings for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. To give themselves a shot, they have to win out against the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Vikings, a brutal stretch of games.

So Chicago could use any advantages it can get. Can't knock Clinton-Dix for taking a shot.