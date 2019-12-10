Bears' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Trolls Aaron Rodgers' AMA, Asks for Packers' Plays

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix #21 of the Chicago Bears leaves the field after Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 20-13 at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
David Banks/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers answered fan questions during a Reddit AMA on r/NFL on Monday, ranging from, "Would you rather fight a David Bakhtiari-sized Baby Yoda or 30 Baby Yoda-sized David Bakhtiaris?" to "Die Hard—Christmas Movie, Yes or No?"

But the best question came from former teammate Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, now a safety for the Chicago Bears

"What are the first 15 plays for Sunday's game?" he asked prior to Chicago's Week 15 matchup with Green Bay (h/t Bryan Perez of NBC Sports). 

It's a huge contest for both teams, with the 10-3 Packers looking to remain ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (9-4) in the NFC North and keep themselves in the running for a postseason bye. The Packers are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

The 7-6 Bears, meanwhile, are clinging to the faintest of postseason hopes, trailing the Vikings for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. To give themselves a shot, they have to win out against the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Vikings, a brutal stretch of games.

So Chicago could use any advantages it can get. Can't knock Clinton-Dix for taking a shot.    

Related

    Allen Robinson Wants to Be Bears' All-time Leading Receiver

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Allen Robinson Wants to Be Bears' All-time Leading Receiver

    Alyssa Barbieri
    via Bears Wire

    Amukamara Wary of Rushing Back from Hamstring Injury

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Amukamara Wary of Rushing Back from Hamstring Injury

    Alyssa Barbieri
    via Bears Wire

    Report: Jets May Trade Bell, Adams 👀

    'Multiple sources' believe Le'Veon will be available this offseason, Jamal Adams may also be on the block

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jets May Trade Bell, Adams 👀

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Reviewing Its Ref Problem

    NFL planning a ‘top-down review’ of officiating this offseason including who should be in charge of replay

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Reviewing Its Ref Problem

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report