10 Rule 5 Draft Prospects Who Could Make an MLB Impact in 2020

0 of 10

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The 2019 Rule 5 Draft will take place Thursday at noon ET from San Diego at the conclusion of the annual winter meetings.

Here's a quick reminder of which players are available to be selected, courtesy of Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com:

"Players first signed at age 18 must be added to 40-man rosters within five seasons or they become eligible to be drafted by other organizations through the Rule 5 Draft process. Players signed at age 19 or older have to be protected within four seasons. Clubs pay $100,000 to select a player in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. If that player doesn't stay on the 25-man roster for the full season, he must be offered back to his former team for $50,000."

Some of the biggest names available in this year's draft are low-level prospects with upside:

One or two of those guys could be selected and stashed in 2020 with the intention of returning them to the minors in 2021 to continue their development.

The following will focus on the other end of the spectrum.

We've highlighted 10 players who might not offer the same upside as the guys listed above but who are capable of making a legitimate impact at the MLB level in 2020 if they are selected.