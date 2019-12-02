Terry Glenn Jr. Dies at Age 22 After an Apparent Accidental Overdose

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Terry Glenn Jr., the 22-year-old son of ex-NFL wideout Terry Glenn, died of an apparent accidental overdose on Thanksgiving Day.

A family spokesperson released a statement confirming Glenn Jr.'s death, per WBNS-10TV.



"Terry Jr. was a burgeoning entrepreneur, aspiring vlogger, and avid sports enthusiast following in his famous father’s footsteps," the statement read in part. "Those that knew him, commented on his infectious personality."

Glenn Jr. was found unresponsive in a bathroom at his home in Columbus, Ohio.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was the first to report the news, citing sources close to the family.

The Glenn family has suffered another loss just two years after the former NFL star died in a car crash on Nov. 20, 2017.

Glenn Jr. tweeted about his father, who played for the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, on Thanksgiving Day:

The elder Glenn started the 83 Kids Foundation, whose stated mission is "to establish a caring and loving environment by educating current and potential foster care parents, generate awareness of the challenges facing foster children, and expand the generosity of charitable organizations nationwide."

As Glenn Jr. told TMZ Sports in November 2017, he had planned to travel to Texas the day his father died to help him work with the foundation. Glenn Jr. noted that he still planned to help the nonprofit despite the tragedy.