Josh Allen's 2 TDs Power Bills to 26-15 Road Win vs. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills earned their third win in a row, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 26-15 on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones vented about the state of the team's special teams following a 13-9 defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Jones called out the coaching staff without naming names, which many read as an indictment of head coach Jason Garrett.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday the Cowboys will let Garrett finish out the final year of his contract "no matter what." That probably won't stop fans from calling for a change, especially with the team falling to 6-6.

The Bills, meanwhile, improve to 9-3, strengthening their hold on the first wild-card spot in the AFC.

At the very least, Buffalo is assured of a winning record for the second time in Sean McDermott's first three seasons as head coach.

Notable Performers

Josh Allen, QB, Bills: 19-of-24, 231 yards, one touchdown; 10 carries, 43 yards, one touchdown

Devin Singletary, RB, Bills: 14 carries, 63 yards; three receptions, 38 yards, one touchdown

Cole Beasley, WR, Bills: six receptions, 110 yards, one touchdown

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: 32-of-49, 355 yards, two touchdowns, one interception; four carries, 25 yards

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys: 12 carries, 71 yards; seven receptions, 66 yards

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys: eight receptions, 85 yards

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys: three receptions, 63 yards

Efficiency the Key for Josh Allen, Bills Offense

One would've assumed the score to be much closer based on the total yards by both teams. The Cowboys out-gained the Bills 426-356 and averaged 5.9 yards per play to Buffalo's 5.7.

When the Bills had the ball, Josh Allen picked the Cowboys defense apart with his arm and feet without making too many errors.

Nothing symbolized Allen's performance more than a 4th-and-1 in the second quarter. He fumbled the snap, picked up the ball and got the first down.

Allen didn't finish with monster numbers, and his longest completion went for 29 yards. Yet it was an impressive showing from the second-year quarterback.

No Bills player will have enjoyed the win more than Cole Beasley, who saved his best game of the year for his first appearance against his old team. The free-agent signing got his fifth touchdown reception of the season in the first quarter, tying the single-season high he set twice with the Cowboys, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of nearby SMU seven years ago, in 2015 and 2016.

This is a Thanksgiving that Beasley will remember for some time.

Costly Mistakes Doom Cowboys

The Cowboys couldn't have hoped for a better start as Dak Prescott led the offense to a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. Here's how the remainder of their first-half possessions ended: punt, punt, interception, fumble and missed field goal.

The trend continued into the third quarter as Brett Maher missed his second field-goal attempt of the game, pushing a 47-yarder wide right. Less than a full week after Jones' comments about special teams, Maher went 0-of-2; his 35-yarder at the end of the first half was blocked.

That likely played a role in Garrett's decision to go for it on 4th-and-goal from the Bills' 6-yard line inside the final minute of the third quarter. Garrett either lacked confidence in Maher or felt a field goal wasn't going to cut enough into what was then a 23-7 deficit, with the team having left six points on the board.

Jones has been consistent with regard to Garrett. He indicated in October he wouldn't consider a midseason firing.

Some are bound to wonder whether Jones will amend that stance.

Firing the head coach with four games left while still sitting first in the division (albeit by a half-game) would be an extreme move, but Dallas might have no other choice at this point. The team isn't making the most of the talent on its roster, and it's hard to see how things change over the next month.

What's Next?

The Bills host Lamar Jackson and the red-hot Baltimore Ravens (9-2) on Dec. 8. The Cowboys hit the road to face off with the Chicago Bears (also 6-6) on Dec. 5 for another Thursday game.