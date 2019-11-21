Davis Cup Finals 2019 Results: Novak Djokovic Powers Serbia to Quarter-Finals

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic helped send Serbia into the 2019 Davis Cup Finals quarter-finals with a game to spare on Thursday after he defeated Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-3 at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.

Filip Krajinovic set Serbia on the path to a decisive victory over France when he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5, 7-6 (5), and their pristine record atop Group A was cemented after Djokovic's wi over Paire. They'll face Group B runners-up Russia in the next round.

Great Britain must beat Kazakhstan in the doubles on Thursday evening if they're to advance to the last eight. Alexander Bublik came back from a set down to beat Dan Evans 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 after Kyle Edmund defeated Mikhail Kukushkin in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.



Germany won Group C after Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Chile's Cristian Garin, capitalising upon Philipp Kohlschreiber's earlier 6-4, 6-3 win against Nicolas Jarry.

Australia will face Canada later on Thursday in what was the first quarter-final fixture to be decided.

Tuesday's Group Results

Serbia 2-0 France

Flip Krajinovic bt. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga: 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Novak Djokovic bt. Benoit Paire: 6-3, 6-3



Germany 1-0 Chile

Philipp Kohlschreiber bt. Nicolas Jarry: 6-4, 6-3

Jan-Lennard Struff bt. Cristian Garin: 7-6 (3), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (



Great Britain 1-1 Kazakhstan

Kyle Edmund bt. Mikhail Kukushkin: 6-3, 6-3

Alexander Bublik bt. Dan Evans: 5-7, 6-4, 6-1



Thursday's Quarter-Final Bracket

Australia vs. Canada, 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Recap

Djokovic blazed a trail past Paire at the Estadio Manolo Santana after an initially slow start in Spain, knowing victory in his match would be enough to prolong Serbia's stay in the competition.

The world No. 2 was in need of a big performance after he recently failed to make it past the group stage of the 2019 ATP Tour finals, though he had to save two break points in the opening game against Paire.

Three successive game wins at the end of the first set sealed matters from 3-3, but Nole looked more dominant from the offset in the second set and cleared up in more convincing fashion, per Record's Jose Morgado:

Krajinovic made light work of Japan's Yuichi Sugita when they collided on Wednesday, and the Serb sealed another straight-sets win over Tsonga to continue his fine form, per the Guardian's Tumaini Carayol:

Great Britain began their clash against Kazakhstan with Edmund notching a dominant result of his own in the clash with Kukushkin.

The Daily Mail's Mike Dickson marvelled at the display Edmund mustered in Madrid, suggesting the player would have enjoyed a more prosperous 2019 had he played this well year-round:

Evans would have sealed Great Britain's quarter-final place with a win over Bublik, which he came close to doing as he led 7-5, 4-3 midway through the second set.

The Kazakh gifted his opponent the first set due to a calamitous double fault, but Bublik aced his opponent to seal the second before capping off an almost unanswered third set, per BBC 5 Live commentator David Law:

