Davis Cup Finals 2019 Results: Tuesday's Round-Robin Scores and Reaction

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Canada became the first team to book their spot in the 2019 Davis Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday after they beat the United States 2-0 in Madrid in Group F.

Nick Kyrgios led Australia to a win over Colombia, and France edged to victory over Japan after a comeback win in the doubles.

Kazakhstan were 2-1 winners over the Netherlands at the Caja Magica, while Argentina beat Chile 3-0.

Here are Tuesday's results in full:

France 2-1 Japan

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bt. Yasutaka Uchiyama: 6-2, 6-1

Yoshihito Nishioka bt. Gael Monfils: 7-6, 6-2

Herbert/Mahut bt. McLachlan/Uchiyama: 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5

Argentina 3-0 Chile

Guido Pella bt. Nicolas Jarry: 6-4, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman bt. Cristian Garin: 6-2, 6-2

Gonzalez/Mayer bt. Jarry/Podlipnik-Castillo: 6-3, 7-5

Kazakhstan 2-1 Netherlands

Mikhail Kukushkin bt. Botic van de Zandschulp: 6-2 6-2

Robin Haase bt. Alexander Bublik: 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Kukushkin/Bublik bt. Haase/Rojer: 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Australia 2-0 Colombia

Nick Kyrgios bt. Alejandro Gonzalez: 6-4, 6-4

Alex de Minaur bt. Daniel Galan Riveros: 6-4, 6-3

Canada 2-0 USA

Vasek Pospisil bt. Reilly Opelka: 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7)

Denis Shapovalov bt. Taylor Fritz: 7-6 (6), 6-3

Spain vs. Russia

Andrey Rublev bt. Roberto Bautista Agut: 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0)

Rafael Nadal bt. Karen Khachanov: 6-3, 7-6 (7)

France's victory over Japan was the most thrilling contest of the day's action.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga gave the 2018 runners-up an ideal start as he beat Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-2, 6-1, but Yoshihito Nishioka's victory over Gael Monfils forced a decider.

France's star pairing of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert trailed after losing the opening-set tiebreak, but they kept their heads to come back and secure a valuable victory ahead of a meeting with Serbia.

Canada had no such issues against the U.S.

They had pulled off a stunning win over Italy on Monday, and Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov were at it again on Tuesday as they dispatched Reilly Opelka and Taylor Fritz, respectively.

Both were close two-set matches, but the Canadians won the big points when it mattered to put themselves through to the next round in historic fashion:

Kyrgios and Alex De Minaur, meanwhile, were clinical for Australia as they both won their rubbers in straight sets.

Lleyton Hewitt's side have more than enough talent to go deep into the competition, and they made a perfect start to their Group D campaign ahead of a meeting with Belgium.