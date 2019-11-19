Mark Walton Cut by Dolphins After RB's Involvement in 'Police Matter'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday they waived running back Mark Walton after learning he was involved in a "police matter."

No further details about the situation were immediately released.

Walton received a four-game suspension in early November for a violation of the NFL's conduct and substance abuse policies related to three offseason arrests.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

