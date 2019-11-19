Mark Walton Cut by Dolphins After RB's Involvement in 'Police Matter'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Mark Walton #22 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 28, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday they waived running back Mark Walton after learning he was involved in a "police matter."

No further details about the situation were immediately released.

Walton received a four-game suspension in early November for a violation of the NFL's conduct and substance abuse policies related to three offseason arrests.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

