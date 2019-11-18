Twins Prospect Ryan Costello Dies at 23 in New Zealand

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello died overnight at the age of 23 in New Zealand.

"Preliminary indications suggest he died of natural causes," according to Australian Baseball League club Auckland Tuatara.



"We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello," the Twins said in a statement. "The entire Twins organization sends our most sincere condolences to Ryan's family, friends, coaches, and teammates."

Costello had been expected to play in the Australian Baseball League for the Tuatara, with the season beginning Wednesday. He arrived to Auckland last week.

Taken in the 31st round in the 2017 MLB draft, Costello spent the first season-plus of his professional career in the Seattle Mariners organization. He was traded to Minnesota on July 30, 2018, along with Chase De Jong in exchange for veteran reliever Zach Duke.

His go-ahead, three-run homer in Game 4 of the 2018 Florida State League Championship Series helped the Fort Myers Miracle win the league title.

Costello split time between Single-A and Double-A in 2019. The third baseman hit .223/.343/.412 with 15 home runs, 16 doubles, two triples and 46 RBI in 108 total games with the Miracle and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this past season.

He had a career .256/.361/.468 with a .829 OPS in three minor league seasons.