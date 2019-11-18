Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Asks 'What Do I Have to Do to Help You?' to OL

Will Newton/Getty Images

The 1-9 Washington Redskins fell 34-17 to the New York Jets on Sunday after trailing 34-3 at one point in the fourth quarter.

The offensive line notably struggled, allowing six sacks on rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, whom NBC Sports caught asking his protectors what he could do to help them:

You can read the reactions of the offensive linemen to that request as you see fit, but frankly, almost nothing went right for Washington in all phases.

The Skins offense couldn't get much going until the end of the game, and the rushing attack notably faltered en route to 2.7 yards per carry.

The defense also surrendered 400 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns to a Jets team that entered Sunday ranked third-last in the NFL in scoring offense. On special teams, Dustin Hopkins knocked a 29-yard field goal attempt off the upright.

There probably isn't much Haskins can do to help the offensive line, defense or special teams outside of working on his own craft, but on the bright side, he did show off a big arm on a few big passes to rookie wideout (and ex-Ohio State teammate) Terry McLaurin.

Granted, one was called back for holding, but Haskins showed glimpses of why the Skins took him 15th overall in the NFL draft. The ex-Ohio State star completed 19 of 35 passes for 214 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Washington will look to bounce back Sunday against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET.