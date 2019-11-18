Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Asks 'What Do I Have to Do to Help You?' to OL

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 18, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 17: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second half at FedExField on November 17, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

The 1-9 Washington Redskins fell 34-17 to the New York Jets on Sunday after trailing 34-3 at one point in the fourth quarter.

The offensive line notably struggled, allowing six sacks on rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, whom NBC Sports caught asking his protectors what he could do to help them:

You can read the reactions of the offensive linemen to that request as you see fit, but frankly, almost nothing went right for Washington in all phases.

The Skins offense couldn't get much going until the end of the game, and the rushing attack notably faltered en route to 2.7 yards per carry.

The defense also surrendered 400 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns to a Jets team that entered Sunday ranked third-last in the NFL in scoring offense. On special teams, Dustin Hopkins knocked a 29-yard field goal attempt off the upright.

There probably isn't much Haskins can do to help the offensive line, defense or special teams outside of working on his own craft, but on the bright side, he did show off a big arm on a few big passes to rookie wideout (and ex-Ohio State teammate) Terry McLaurin.

Granted, one was called back for holding, but Haskins showed glimpses of why the Skins took him 15th overall in the NFL draft. The ex-Ohio State star completed 19 of 35 passes for 214 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Washington will look to bounce back Sunday against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET.

Related

    Gruden Has the Haters Eating Crow

    The 6-4 Raiders are now accepting apologies from all of us ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden Has the Haters Eating Crow

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Gurley, Rams Beat Bears as Goff, Mitch Trubisky Both Struggle

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley, Rams Beat Bears as Goff, Mitch Trubisky Both Struggle

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Bears Pull Trubisky Due to Hip Injury

    What do you make of Mitch getting benched? Drop your hot takes and conspiracy theories in the comments ⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears Pull Trubisky Due to Hip Injury

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Reid: Kap 'Proved He Can Play'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reid: Kap 'Proved He Can Play'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report