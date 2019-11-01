Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says Criticism of Sam Darnold's Ghost Comment 'Unfair'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Dak Prescott is defending Sam Darnold after the New York Jets quarterback received criticism for his "ghost" comments he made while wearing a microphone during an Oct. 21 loss to the New England Patriots.

Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, the Dallas Cowboys star called it "super unfair" for Darnold to be criticized because "anybody who has played this game has said that.”

During ESPN's broadcast of the game, Darnold said on the sidelines he was "seeing ghosts" against New England's defense after committing his third turnover in the Jets' 33-0 loss.

The comment was allowed to air when a representative for NFL Films signed off on it, though Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported some high-ranking people at NFL Films were unhappy about the decision.

Darnold received support from his teammates and head coach Adam Gase, who told SNY.tv the Jets were "going to be looking hard into our cooperation (with NFL Films) going forward."

Fans have used the opportunity to troll Darnold. Prior to last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a banner flew over TIAA Bank Field reading, "Gardner Minshew ain’t afraid of no ghosts."

Prescott did note he doesn't care what he says during a game if he's wearing a microphone: "If I say something bad and they don’t protect me then they don’t protect me. Bad on them and bad on the brand, right?”

Darnold finished the loss against the Patriots with five total turnovers and 86 yards. His best game of the year was a 24-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 13 with 338 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.