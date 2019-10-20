Dolphins' Christian Wilkins Ejected for Throwing Punch on 2nd Play vs. Bills

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2019

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) waits for a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It was basically a grand opening, grand closing for Miami Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins threw a punch at Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford on the second play from scrimmage in Sunday's game. As a result, Wilkins was ejected from the game.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dolphins DT Ejected 31 Secs into Game 😳

    Christian Wilkins kicked out for throwing a punch at start of Miami's game vs. Bills 🎥

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Dolphins DT Ejected 31 Secs into Game 😳

    AgelessJohnDenney
    via reddit

    AB's Attempt to Recoup $30M Takes a Snag

    Raiders submitted multiple texts to league from AB asking Mark Davis for his release (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB's Attempt to Recoup $30M Takes a Snag

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R’s Best Week 7 Bets 🤑

    Watch for our experts’ best picks of the week, and check the comments for more locks 🎥

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    B/R’s Best Week 7 Bets 🤑

    Bleacher Report
    via YouTube

    Stephen Jones: Garrett 'Absolutely Not' on Hot Seat

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Stephen Jones: Garrett 'Absolutely Not' on Hot Seat

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report