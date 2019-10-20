Dolphins' Christian Wilkins Ejected for Throwing Punch on 2nd Play vs. Bills

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It was basically a grand opening, grand closing for Miami Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins threw a punch at Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford on the second play from scrimmage in Sunday's game. As a result, Wilkins was ejected from the game.

