Dolphins' Christian Wilkins Ejected for Throwing Punch on 2nd Play vs. Bills

Dolphins' Christian Wilkins Ejected for Throwing Punch on 2nd Play vs. BillsOctober 20, 2019
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
It was basically a grand opening, grand closing for Miami Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins.
Wilkins threw a punch at Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford on the second play from scrimmage in Sunday's game. As a result, Wilkins was ejected from the game.
