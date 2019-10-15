NFL Executive VP Troy Vincent: Trey Flowers' 2nd Hands to Face Penalty Was Error

Leon Halip/Getty Images

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said officials were incorrect calling Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers for an illegal hands to the face penalty during the Green Bay Packers' game-winning drive Monday night.

Vincent said Flowers' illegal use of hands penalty on the previous drive was correctly called.

"There was one that was clear that we support. And there was the other, when you look at it, when you review the play, not something that you want to see called in particular on the pass rush. One that you can support but the other one, clearly after you review it, you've seen some slo-mos, the foul wasn't there," Vincent told reporters Tuesday.

The Packers twice received automatic first downs when Flowers was called for putting his hand in Green Bay offensive tackle David Bakhtiari's face. The second penalty helped set Green Bay up for a game-winning field goal as time expired. Bakhtiari said he told the officiating crew to be on the alert for Flowers putting his hands in his face.

"I went over to the ref," Bakhtiari said, per Ryan Wood of Packers News. "I said, 'Hey, are we not calling hands to the face again? Because the past three plays, I've been staring at the sky.' And he's like, you know, he's not looking at my side, but I at least made him aware."

