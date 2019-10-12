Angels' Eric Kay Told DEA Team Knew of Tyler Skaggs' Drug Use Before His Death

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Eric Kay, director of communications for the Los Angeles Angels, reportedly told investigators that two team officials knew about Tyler Skaggs' drug use before his death July 1.

Per ESPN's T.J. Quinn for Outside the Lines, Kay first mentioned Skaggs' use of opioids to Tim Mead, former Angels vice president of communications, in 2017. He also said a second, unnamed Angels official knew.

Angels president John Carpino issued a statement in response to Quinn's report:

"We have never heard that any employee was providing illegal narcotics to any player, or that any player was seeking illegal narcotics. The Angels maintain a strict, zero tolerance policy regarding the illicit use of drugs for both players and staff. Every one of our players must also abide by the MLB Joint Drug Agreement. We continue to mourn the loss of Tyler and fully cooperate with the authorities as they continue their investigation."

Kay reportedly told federal investigators he provided Skaggs with oxycodone and that the two of them "abused it...for years."

Mead told Outside the Lines he was unaware Skaggs used opioids. He also denied any knowledge of an April conversation with Kay's mother, Sandy, who told Quinn she saw text messages between Skaggs and Kay and that she told Mead the Angels needed to get Skaggs "off (Kay's) back."

Skaggs' autopsy results, released by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office Aug. 30, showed a mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone. His death was ruled to be the result of "terminal aspiration of gastric contents."

The Skaggs family issued a statement about the autopsy results and hired attorney Rusty Hardin to look into a possible Angels employee who may have been involved in the situation:

"We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol. That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League Baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.

"We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler's death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us."

Hardin told Quinn the family appreciates "the work that law enforcement is doing, and they are patiently awaiting the results of the investigation."

Under official MLB rules, if a team official is made aware of any player's drug abuse, it must be reported to the commissioner's office. An MLB spokesman told Quinn that no one from the Angels ever made a notification.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in a room at a Texas hotel where the Angels were staying for a series against the Rangers. He pitched seven MLB seasons with the Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks.