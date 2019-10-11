Ranking the NFL's Top 10 Quarterbacks Under 25

0 of 10

Don Wright/Associated Press

While elder statesmen like Tom Brady and Philip Rivers continue to play and thrive in today's NFL, it's clear the next generation of star quarterbacks has arrived. While not every young signal-caller has reached an elite level of play yet, guys like Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen appear poised to headline the league for years to come.

But how well does the crop of young quarterbacks stack up as we head toward the midpoint of the 2019 season?

Here, we'll rank the 10 best quarterbacks under the age of 25 based on factors like on-field production, win-loss results, leadership and physical potential.

You probably have a pretty good idea of which quarterback tops the rankings, but you might find a few surprises along the way.