Redskins vs. Dolphins Week 6 Tickets Selling for Less Than Price to Miami Zoo

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The saying "you get what you pay for" has never been more true than it will be in South Florida this week.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 passed along ticket prices for various entertainment options available to sports and non-sports fans in the Miami area, and a trip to Zoo Miami will set someone back $23.

That is $7 more than it costs to get into Hard Rock Stadium to see the winless Miami Dolphins take on winless Washington.

It doesn't get much uglier for an early-season NFL game than the upcoming Week 6 tilt. The Dolphins have yet to score more than 10 points in a game or lose by fewer than 20, while Washington already fired head coach Jay Gruden and was outscored by a combined 57-10 in the last two games.

Zoo Miami, on the other hand, features a number of delightful animals, including lions, elephants, gorillas and crocodiles.

It’s worth an extra $7 just to avoid seeing Washington and Miami attempt to play football against each other. A pleasant trip to the zoo on a Sunday afternoon is a bonus.