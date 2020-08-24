Report: Chargers' Mike Williams Diagnosed with Shoulder Injury; Return Unknown

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has suffered a shoulder injury that leaves his status for Week 1 uncertain.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Williams is "considered week-to-week" after being diagnosed with a sprained shoulder, and his return timeline has not yet been determined.

Williams left Sunday's practice early after landing on his shoulder while trying to make a leaping catch.

The 25-year-old had a rookie year to forget in 2017, as a back injury limited him to 10 games. He rebounded nicely in 2018, appearing in every game and finishing with 43 receptions for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Back trouble flared up again for Williams in 2019, and he missed a win over the Miami Dolphins. He still finished with 49 receptions for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns. His 20.4 yards per reception were the most in the NFL.

In general, Williams hasn't lived up to the hype after Los Angeles selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft. It wasn't a great year to target a wideout early in the draft, as fellow first-rounders Corey Davis and John Ross III have fallen short of expectations as well.

This injury is yet another setback for the former Clemson star as he attempts to establish himself as a long-term option alongside Keenan Allen.

The Chargers will open their 2020 campaign Sept. 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.