Early Front-Runners for Every Major NFL Award

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Candidate No. 1: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is greatness personified. He pulled in the award last year behind 50 touchdown passes and just 12 interceptions.

This year, Mahomes already has 10 passing scores through four games alongside 1,510 yards and a smooth 9.7 yards per attempt. He's got a 120.4 rating and an 87.6 QBR, and his Chiefs haven't lost.

Candidate No. 2: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson's Ravens have lost (2-2), but he's exceeded expectations as a sophomore anyway. Through four games in a retooled offense, he's completed 64.9 percent of his passes, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt with 10 touchdowns against two picks. He's pitched in as a runner, too, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and scoring once.

The general expectation seemed to be NFL defenses would figure Jackson out and he'd regress. Instead, he's evolved and is averaging 277.5 passing yards per game with a rating of 109.4.

Candidate No. 3: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Wins are by no means quarterback stats, but they sure help in a conversation like this. Dak Prescott is through Week 4 with three of them. He's also completed 72.4 percent of his passes (No. 2 in NFL) and thrown for 1,143 yards while averaging nine yards per attempt (No. 2).

A year removed from taking 56 sacks, Prescott has only suffered three while growing alongside new coaches. He also has nine touchdowns against three picks. He's in a comfy situation, but he's turning it up another notch in a contract year.

Why Is Mahomes No. 1?

He's Mahomes, as silly as that sounds. There isn't another player like him doing the things he does, whether it is the no-look passes or the accuracy on cross-body throws and more. He's also done this early damage while playing three games on the road, the exception being a showdown with the Baltimore defense.

Speaking of defense, Mahomes is once again compensating for his, which allows 23.5 points per game and ranks 20th against the pass.

Honorable Mentions: Philip Rivers (LAC), Matthew Stafford (DET)