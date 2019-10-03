Early Front-Runners for Every Major NFL Award

Early Front-Runners for Every Major NFL AwardOctober 3, 2019
It's time to start thinking about individual awards for NFL players and coaches with the first quarter of the season finished.
Granted, through four weeks, only three teams stand undefeated, and 21 sit at .500 or worse. Seemingly countless quarterback changes have occurred and hot seats have warmed. The remaining schedule has plenty left to decide.
But it's a good time to take a step back and see the "who" behind some of the league's most impressive performances. The MVP race, qualifiers for a comeback designation and even coaches who are putting in masterful work deserve the attention for setting a season-long tone.
Here is a look at the contenders for the major NFL Honors event set for early February.
Most Valuable Player
Candidate No. 1: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is greatness personified. He pulled in the award last year behind 50 touchdown passes and just 12 interceptions.
This year, Mahomes already has 10 passing scores through four games alongside 1,510 yards and a smooth 9.7 yards per attempt. He's got a 120.4 rating and an 87.6 QBR, and his Chiefs haven't lost.
Candidate No. 2: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson's Ravens have lost (2-2), but he's exceeded expectations as a sophomore anyway. Through four games in a retooled offense, he's completed 64.9 percent of his passes, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt with 10 touchdowns against two picks. He's pitched in as a runner, too, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and scoring once.
The general expectation seemed to be NFL defenses would figure Jackson out and he'd regress. Instead, he's evolved and is averaging 277.5 passing yards per game with a rating of 109.4.
Candidate No. 3: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Wins are by no means quarterback stats, but they sure help in a conversation like this. Dak Prescott is through Week 4 with three of them. He's also completed 72.4 percent of his passes (No. 2 in NFL) and thrown for 1,143 yards while averaging nine yards per attempt (No. 2).
A year removed from taking 56 sacks, Prescott has only suffered three while growing alongside new coaches. He also has nine touchdowns against three picks. He's in a comfy situation, but he's turning it up another notch in a contract year.
Why Is Mahomes No. 1?
He's Mahomes, as silly as that sounds. There isn't another player like him doing the things he does, whether it is the no-look passes or the accuracy on cross-body throws and more. He's also done this early damage while playing three games on the road, the exception being a showdown with the Baltimore defense.
Speaking of defense, Mahomes is once again compensating for his, which allows 23.5 points per game and ranks 20th against the pass.
Honorable Mentions: Philip Rivers (LAC), Matthew Stafford (DET)
Offensive Player of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey has set an absurd pace on the ground, with 411 yards and four touchdowns on a 4.8 per-carry average. He's also once again a strong presence in the passing game a year removed from catching 107 balls—and he has 25 of those already.
While he hasn't scored through the air this year, the 8.7 per-catch average is a career high. He's had two runs of 20 or more yards and has topped 120-plus yards rushing in two of his four appearances, scoring in three.
Candidate No. 2: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Talk about a comeback: After only appearing in four games as a rookie and 11 last year, Dalvin Cook has put the Vikings on his back with 410 rushing yards and five scores on a 5.8 per-carry average. He's also caught 15 of 18 targets for 114 yards.
Cook has four runs of 20-plus yards, has scored in every game and eclipsed the 100-yard mark three times. Even better, he's doing this while getting nothing from his passing game, which has quarterback Kirk Cousins at three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Candidate No. 3: Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Allen remains one of the NFL's most underrated players by a long shot. He's already caught 34 passes for 452 yards and three scores, averaging 13.3 yards per catch. Twenty-one of those 34 grabs have gone for first downs.
Allen leads the league in targets, receiving yardage and receptions, and he averages the most yards per catch of any wideout with 30-plus grabs. Nine of his catches have gone for 20-plus yards, and he's averaging 113.0 yards per game.
Why Is McCaffrey No. 1?
Unless this award gets boring and just goes to Mahomes, McCaffrey will distance himself from the other candidates because of the difference he makes as a receiver. Cook, for example, only caught 40 passes last season.
Making McCaffrey's year-end numbers more impressive is the fact that he's been the focal point for opposing defenses with quarterback Cam Newton hurt (foot) and having only appeared in two games. He's also done his work against stingy Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay and Houston defenses.
Honorable Mentions: Cooper Kupp (LAR), Michael Thomas (NO)
Defensive Player of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Few saw this coming. Barrett quietly landed with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth $4 million after five seasons in Denver saw him put up 14 total sacks.
He has nine over four games in Tampa Bay.
Not only that, but Barrett also has seven tackles for loss, two passes defensed, an interception and three forced fumbles. He's set a ridiculous pace that's primed for regression, yet that regression won't take him out of the running.
Candidate No. 2: Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
Khalil Mack is doing what Khalil Mack does. He has 4.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, one pass defensed and four forced fumbles.
An absolute game-wrecker of a player, Mack isn't showing any signs of slowing a year removed from 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, an interception and 10 tackles for loss. It's hard to see his pace altering, while those around him on this list may have trouble keeping up.
Candidate No. 3: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
The Patriots quietly have an elite defense in large part thanks to the Devin McCourty-led secondary. He's already totaled a league-leading four interceptions with 13 total tackles and five passes defensed. Keep in mind, three players tied for the highest interception count last year with seven.
McCourty is already at his highest interception total since 2012 and has bested his four passes defensed from a year ago.
Why Is Barrett No. 1?
He has numbers that nobody can match, plus a storyline that sure doesn't hurt. Barrett is a big part of the reason the Buccaneers are 2-2 with road wins over the Panthers and Rams. He has at least three sacks in two contests and is responsible for a league-leading four turnovers created by pressure, according to Next Gen Stats.
Honorable Mentions: Myles Garrett (CLE), Clay Matthews (LAR)
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins
Few rookies have been as impressive as Terry McLaurin, a third-round pick already playing like a first-rounder. Through three games, he's caught 16 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns, one in each appearance.
McLaurin is also averaging 16.1 yards per catch, has moved the chains 13 times and caught four passes of 20 or more yards, all despite missing a game with a hamstring injury.
Candidate No. 2: Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Marquise Brown is a big part of the Ravens' unexpected offensive success around Jackson. Through four games, he's caught 18 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per catch.
Brown is living up to his first-round status, though a slight regression was inevitable after he started the season against lowly Miami with 147 yards and two scores. He still figures to be among rookie leaders by season's end given his role, though.
Candidate No. 3: Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
This might smack as too early for some. But Daniel Jones has revitalized the New York Giants seemingly without effort.
Over two-plus games and 71 attempts, Jones has completed 69.0 percent of his passes for 578 yards and three touchdowns against two picks. The Giants have won both games he started and bucked the widespread criticism the team took for drafting him. By the halfway mark, he could end up in first place here.
Why Is McLaurin No. 1?
It's a head-scratcher why McLaurin fell out of the first two rounds. He's making catches all over the field, and his numbers hold up even though he missed a game.
He's doing this in the confines of a bad Washington offense that's missing left tackle Trent Williams (holdout) and hoping 34-year-old running back Adrian Peterson can slog through the season. Don't forget the quarterback controversy over Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins. To top it all off, McLaurin hardly played during the preseason, yet here he is.
Honorable Mentions: Gardner Minshew II (JAC), Josh Jacobs (OAK)
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa hasn't had problems living up to the expectations that come with being the No. 2 overall pick so far.
During three games, Bosa posted one sack, three quarterback knockdowns, five hurries and nine pressures. These numbers came against offenses such as Cincinnati's, which lines up to fire off the ball quickly.
Candidate No. 2: Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers
Credit Darnell Savage for being a big part of what is arguably the best defense Aaron Rodgers has had.
The No. 21 pick has tallied 17 total tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and three passes defensed. Not every game was a gimme, either—not against solid Philadelphia and Minnesota skill position players.
Candidate No. 3: Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin Bush is already showing why the Pittsburgh Steelers moved up to draft him in the first round.
Bush is already within range of the league lead in tackles with 37. He's also tallied a sack and defended a pass over four games. While he hasn't been perfect in coverage, Bush is flashing signs of becoming the best Steelers linebacker since Ryan Shazier.
Why Is Bosa No. 1?
It's all about the pressures in the NFL.
Bosa is on fire in this regard, and what gets a little lost in the conversation is he was battling an ankle injury. Given that, he hasn't even been an every-snap player so far, which makes his numbers all the more impressive. He's sitting on a 23.5 percent pass-rushing win rate at Pro Football Focus, best among rookies. If he stays healthy, Bosa might just run away with the award.
Honorable Mentions: Brian Burns (Carolina), Josh Allen (Jacksonville)
Comeback Player of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp missed eight games last year because of an ACL tear, but not before looking like a breakout receiver for the Rams with 566 yards and six touchdowns on 40 catches.
Fast-forward to his comeback bid, and Kupp has 32 catches, 388 yards and three touchdowns over four games. He's second in the NFL in receiving, has moved the chains 17 times and has seven plays of 20-plus yards, which all set an incredible yearlong pace.
Candidate No. 2: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
Carson Wentz only played in 11 games last year because of ACL and back troubles, once again leaving the Eagles overly reliant on Nick Foles.
This year, Wentz is off to a solid start despite missing some of his playmakers for one game. He's completing 60.7 percent of his passes with 963 yards and nine touchdowns against two picks. He has two games with three passing scores and only three quarterbacks have thrown more TDs so far.
Candidate No. 3: Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens
New uniform, same level of play. Earl Thomas' final season with the Seattle Seahawks only lasted four games because of a broken leg.
He's put in the same amount of work with the Baltimore Ravens, and the results are about in line with expectations for a veteran who's coming back from a serious injury on a new team. Thomas has 15 total tackles, an interception and a pass defensed. He's only allowed four completions on eight targets and missed just one tackle. They're all numbers that could further blossom as he gets his feet back under him.
Why Is Kupp No. 1?
Kupp's sheer statistical volume is impressive, and his importance to the Rams' attack can't go understated given how the unit regressed without him last season. It might be prettier to go with a quarterback here, but Wentz might not come close to the statistical leaders at his position, whereas Kupp might just land in the top five.
Honorable Mentions: Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco), Deion Jones (Atlanta Falcons)
Coach of the Year
Candidate No. 1: Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan has already almost matched the 49ers' win total from a year ago (four) at 3-0.
Getting Jimmy Garoppolo back under center after a torn ACL helps, but coaching has enabled success in the passing game via brilliant exploitation of opponents' weaknesses. The top two backs on the roster are averaging at least 5.5 yards per carry, and the defense hasn't allowed more than 20 points in a game.
Candidate No. 2: Sean Payton, New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are 3-1, and a large part of the credit goes to Sean Payton, considering his Hall of Famer under center, Drew Brees (thumb surgery), is hurt.
It isn't just any 3-1, though, as the Saints have wins over Houston, Seattle and Dallas. Sans Brees, Teddy Bridgewater has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, and Payton's defense has tallied 10 sacks for the year while most recently holding Dallas to 10 points. If Payton can keep the Saints in NFC South contention, he might win this.
Candidate No. 3: Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers
Matt LaFleur has deftly handled the question of how a new Green Bay Packers head coach would mesh with Aaron Rodgers.
Those Packers are 3-1 with a win in Chicago and a victory over Minnesota in the NFC North. Rodgers has thrown for six scores and one pick while the defense has experienced a revival, largely thanks to the arrival of new pressure creators such as Preston Smith. After years spent in what seemed like purgatory for the team, LaFleur is on pace to blow past last year's six wins and in line to reap the credit.
Why Is Shanahan No. 1?
The owner of the biggest swing from one season ago has to get the nod. Shanahan has the 49ers looking like contenders in the NFC West, which is impressive enough. He's also at the forefront of offensive innovation, as his scheme has shrugged off injuries to running backs and might end up making the five-year, $137.5 million Garoppolo contract look reasonable. And again, this is just the beginning of a turnaround after a four-win season last year.
Honorable Mentions: Andy Reid (Kansas City), Bruce Arians (Tampa Bay)