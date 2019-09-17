Jalen Ramsey Denies Leaking Trade Request, Says He Just Wants to 'F--king Win'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey saw his desire to be traded go public on Monday, so on Tuesday, he had to address the matter with the media:

"Let's be clear about something," Ramsey told reporters. "... I didn't leak that information. Me and my agent, we are not the ones who leaked that information."

As for why he made the trade request, he made it clear that winning is his first and only priority.

"All I care about is winning man, s--t," Ramsey added. "Everybody knows that. I want to f--king win."

Ramsey also left no doubt as to his place in the NFL's cornerback hierarchy:

