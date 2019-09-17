Potential Landing Spots, Offers After Jalen Ramsey Requests a Trade

0 of 6

Perry Knotts/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL season has not been kind to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Week 1, they lost new starting quarterback Nick Foles to a broken clavicle. Now, the face of their defense, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, has asked for a trade.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Ramsey's agent approached the team with the request following the Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. Though there is no reported plan in place to deal the two-time Pro Bowler, this could change with the right offer. Per Schefter, Jacksonville wants more than a first-round pick for Ramsey, which isn't surprising.

A first-rounder is roughly what the Miami Dolphins just got in return for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Which teams could—or at least should—deal for Ramsey? While most contenders would love to have him, Ramsey isn't a fit or a major need for everyone. Here, we'll examine teams who have the biggest holes at cornerback, those who could be the most attractive to Ramsey and one that just has a history of snatching up veteran talent when it becomes available.

These are the top potential destinations now that Ramsey headed to the trading block.