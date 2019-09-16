2020 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 2 Predictions

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

After two weeks, the Miami Dolphins are the clear favorites to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Dolphins have looked like the worst of the eight 0-2 squads, as they have been outscored 102-10.

With no progress in sight, the AFC East side might have to set its sights on next season, with Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa as its top target.

The left-handed quarterback has performed well at the start of his junior campaign, and he could be one of a few signal-callers taken in the first round in Las Vegas.

Georgia's Jake Fromm has a chance to impress scouts in Week 4, while Justin Herbert is also high on the list of prospects.

Tagovailoa could be the first of many Crimson Tide players chosen in the first 32 picks, as his best receiver and a few defensive playmakers are projecting as first-rounders.

2020 1st-Round NFL Mock Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

2. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

3. Cincinnati Bengals: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

4. Carolina Panthers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. New York Giants: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

6. Washington Redskins: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

7. Pittsburgh Steelers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Denver Broncos: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

9. New York Jets: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

10. Cleveland Browns: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

11. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Indianapolis Colts: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

13. Tennessee Titans: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

14. Oakland Raiders: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

16. New Orleans Saints: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

17. Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah Simmons, S, Clemson

18. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

19. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

20. Detroit Lions: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

22. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

23. Atlanta Falcons: Julian Okwara, DE/LB, Notre Dame

24. Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

25. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

26. New England Patriots: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

27. Green Bay Packers: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

28. San Francisco 49ers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

29. Baltimore Ravens: Nick Coe, DE, Auburn

30. Seattle Seahawks: Jeffery Okudah, CB, Ohio State

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

32. Los Angeles Rams: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

If Miami continues to trend downward, it will likely beat out all of its competitors for the No. 1 pick.

At this point in the season, it is more reasonable to look at the best fits and prospects, instead of which pick each player will land, since most teams have 14 games left to play.

In three starts, Tagovailoa racked up 1,007 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception in 91 attempts.

Pro Football Focus College Football outlined Tagovailoa's numbers that stood out in the win over South Carolina:

At some juncture, the Dolphins have to turn to Josh Rosen to see what they have in the second-year quarterback.

At 36, Ryan Fitzpatrick is not a long-term answer at quarterback, and in order to properly evaluate where their roster stands, the Dolphins need to give the former Arizona Cardinals player a shake before setting its focus on a potential Heisman Trophy finalist.

With a pair of possible first-round picks to work with, Tagovailoa's stats should only get better throughout SEC play.

Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III combined for 36 receptions and six scores in victories over Duke, New Mexico State and South Carolina.

Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle pointed out Jeudy's one-on-one skill against South Carolina's defensive backs:

The Cincinnati Bengals could view Jeudy as a successor to A.J. Green, or the Carolina Panthers might select him to add to its young core of players at the position.

No matter which teams appear in the top five, Jeudy should be an intriguing player that lands high on most draft boards. He was the No. 1 prospect on ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s preseason big board.

Defensively, Xavier McKinney leads the Crimson Tide in tackles, while Raekwon Davis is third and Trevon Diggs is one of four players with an interception. All three could join Tagovailoa and Jeudy as first-round picks.

In total, Alabama had six players on Kiper's preseason Top 25, including Dylan Moses, who suffered a season-ending injury before Week 1.

The quarterback market has not taken shape yet, but Ben Roethlisberger's injury might force the Pittsburgh Steelers into a pick for the future. The 35-year-old will have an MRI on his right elbow Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

If the Steelers want a glimpse into the future, they could take in Saturday's clash between Georgia and Notre Dame that could be a showcase for Jake Fromm.

The Georgia junior's first test will come from Notre Dame after the Bulldogs ran through Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State.

If the No. 2 underclassmen quarterback on Kiper's big board shines Saturday, there could be more first-round buzz headed in his direction.

Oregon's Justin Herbert is the other top signal-caller to watch, as he has rebounded from a loss to Auburn with 300-yard outings versus Nevada and Montana.

