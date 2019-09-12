How Bengals HC Zac Taylor Will Turn John Ross from First-Round Bust to Star WR

John Froschauer/Associated Press

John Ross III is an overnight star two years in the making. Ross needed time and the right person, Zac Taylor, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to realize his potential and add so much more to the team's offense.

Now in his third campaign, Ross can achieve sustained stardom through a combination of alignment, route variety and skill set.

When Ross entered the league, everyone knew of his blazing speed. After all, he broke Chris Johnson's NFL Scouting Combine record with an official 4.22-second 40-yard dash. But the receiver was more than a vertical threat for the Washington Huskies. Ross tied for third in the nation with 17 touchdown receptions as a junior and averaged only 14.2 yards per catch. He proved to be a versatile weapon/red-zone target.

Ross' speed should amplify his success, not be the only reason he's on the field. Taylor has figured this out already, and Ross exploded for 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches in his first action with the new head coach calling plays. Previously, the heralded prospect managed a meager 210 yards through his first two seasons.

"We feel like he's a great fit for how we want to operate on offense, and his skill set is a really good fit for what we do," Taylor said, per the Associated Press' Joe Kay. "That was a good first game for John to get going and see that, 'All right, I can have a lot of success doing the things they want me to do.'"

To explain Taylor's journey—and show why he's what Ross needs—let's go back to 2016.

That year, No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff struggled in his rookie season with the Rams. Head coach Jeff Fisher, offensive coordinator Rob Boras and passing game coordinator Mike Groh placed their young quarterback in an archaic scheme ill-suited to Goff's skill set.

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Rams brass fired Fisher before the end of the regular season and hired Sean McVay a month later. The wunderkind added a then-collegiate offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to serve as the assistant wide receivers coach. In two years, Taylor went from an assistant position coach to quarterbacks coach to the Bengals' new head coach, and he brought what he learned from McVay to the Queen City.

During the same offseason the Rams hired Taylor, the Bengals chose Ross with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft. Like Goff, Ross terrorized the Pac-12, but he struggled to gain a footing at the professional level.

Despite the 21-20 loss Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, real progress became evident in the Bengals' offensive approach, starting with Ross' utilization.

A.J. Green's injured ankle created a void in the Bengals offense, and Ross filled the vacuum with a team-leading 12 targets. Normally, the return of an All-Pro-caliber receiver results in a decreased target share for others. This would be a mistake based on how Taylor schemed opportunities for the system's Z-receiver.

Emphasizing Ross wasn't a no-brainer considering his previous failures. But his two scores showed a much-improved target.

The imagination in Taylor's play-calling can be seen during Ross' first touchdown.

The receiver came across the formation in a fly-sweep motion, which turned into a flea-flicker with Ross running a wheel route. Quarterback Andy Dalton found the open target, and he sped 33 yards for six points.

On his second touchdown, Ross looked exactly like the receiver Cincinnati thought it was getting upon his draft selection.

The third-year veteran lined up in a nasty split (a reduced split closer to the end man at the line of scrimmage) and ran a simple out-and-up route. He got behind the defense, despite a safety playing the deep half, plucked the ball out of the air and raced to the end zone for a 55-yard score.

It was an impressive play-calling sequence from Taylor, who remained undaunted despite an egregious drop by Ross the play before. The receiver eventually scored with 14 seconds left in the first half, yet he could have raced to the end zone a play earlier if not for a lapse in concentration.



Ross ran a crossing pattern from the short side of the field. The defense employed a Cover 2 robber, but the safety crashed into the nickel corner. Look at all of the green in front of Ross:

NFL GamePass

The moment could have crushed any confidence Ross built through the early portions of the game, but he responded on the very next play.

Those two examples highlight Ross' usage but don't provide the entire picture. Ross isn't just a burner. He's running a complete route tree and getting open. During his 12 targets, Ross ran:

a comeback (drop).

a quick-out from the slot (incomplete thanks to a poorly placed pass).

a deep-in as the No. 2 receiver in a trips formation (20-yard completion).

a slant (slips out of his break).

a wheel route (33-yard touchdown).

a crossing pattern (drop).

an out-and-up (55-yard touchdown).

a deep comeback (24-yard completion).

a fade route down the seam (broken up by cornerback Shaquill Griffin).

Griffin). a bubble screen (seven-yard gain).

an out-route (11-yard completion).

a bubble screen (eight-yard gain).

His 12 targets tied for eighth among wide receivers. Half of those came when operating out of the slot, including four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus. Four occurred within the red zone.

"It feels good to know that I'm supposed to be in this offense, that I can make plays," Ross said.

Seattle was clearly wary of Ross' speed. When he pushed up the field, the cornerbacks allowed plenty of cushion to make sure they weren't beaten for long gains. In one instance, the Seahawks tried to get physical with Ross, but the receiver drew an illegal contact penalty.

"That was just the beginning for him," Dalton said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's Adam Baum. "I think John has gotten really comfortable with what we're doing, with what we're asking him to do. He's playing with confidence, a confidence he hasn't had the last couple years."

Ross can still improve in a few areas. For example, his drop rate will decrease if he plucks the ball out of the air by turning his hands instead of letting it into his body. Future opponents will almost certainly try to jam him at the line of scrimmage. Seattle didn't and paid. Ross must prove he's physical enough to get off the line and capitalize on his quickness.

His injury history remains the biggest concern.

The previous two seasons indicate an injury-prone performer. Ross had labrum surgery prior to the draft. He missed his first professional game with a knee injury. The receiver played one game before the knee bothered him again. Eventually, the Bengals placed him on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. A season later, Ross dealt with a nagging groin injury.

He's finally healthy and ready.

"I think a lot of things played into what was going on," Ross said, per Kay. "Me not being able to be healthy the last two years, that's something I'm working on. And this is a different offense."

But the maladies took their toll.

"I can honestly say it now, I lost confidence on myself the last two years," the 23-year-old said, per ESPN's Ben Baby. "Now I'm coming in with a different mentality and I just gotta go out there and continue to believe in myself."

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Aside from injuries, a breakout campaign hinges on two things: a ramshackle offensive line and Dalton consistently delivering the ball. A receiver can't get targets if the front five doesn't hold up and allows too much pressure. Furthermore, Dalton set a career high with 418 passing yards in Week 1, but he's never been the most gifted passer. Ross can threaten every blade of grass; Dalton must be able to deliver.

It's easy to overreact after a stellar performance. The Bengals are still 0-1 and Green is already running on his injured ankle before practice. But the simplest concept provides hope for Ross' future as a consistent standout performer: Good coaches place their players in a position to succeed.

"This is the most complete offense we've had in a while," Green said, per Fox 19's Jeremy Rauch.

Taylor is building a Bengals offense similar to the one he left in Los Angeles. Last year's Rams featured a pair of 1,200-yard receivers and a slot who was on pace for 1,000 yards before being injured halfway through the season. Where does Ross fit in all of this? He's the new Brandin Cooks.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter @brentsobleski.