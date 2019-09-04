ESPN Body Issue 2019: Official Photos Revealed for Featured Athletes

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

ESPN released the photos of all 21 athletes who participated in the 2019 Body Issue on Wednesday.

While all of the images can be found in a gallery on ESPN.com, here is a collection of photos for some of the athletes who made the bold decision to pose nude in celebration of the athletic form:

The following is a full list of the athletes who are featured in this year's Body Issue:

Scout Bassett (Paralympic sprinter)

Liz Cambage (WNBA's Las Vegas Aces)

Katrin Davidsdottir (CrossFit)

Brandon Brooks (Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman)

Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman)

Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman)

Isaac Seumalo (Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman)

Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)

James Hinchcliffe (IndyCar driver)

Alex Honnold (Rock climber)

Evander Kane (San Jose Sharks forward)

Brooks Koepka (Golfer)

Nancy Lieberman (Retired basketball player)

Amanda Nunes (UFC fighter)

Kelley O'Hara (U.S. women's soccer player)

Katelyn Ohashi (Gymnast)

Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder guard)

Lakey Peterson (Surfer)

Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints wide receiver)

Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers outfielder)

Some of the athletes featured in this year's issue were relative unknowns outside of their respective sports, but that is no longer the case. Others were worldwide stars whose profile will only continue to grow.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich fits into the latter category. The 27-year-old won the National League MVP award last season in his first campaign with the Brewers following a trade from the Miami Marlins, and he could repeat this season, as he is slashing .326/.422/.672 with 43 home runs, 93 RBI, 96 runs scored and 26 stolen bases.

In an interview with MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, Yelich explained why he decided to bare it all in the Body Issue:

"I'm just at a position in my life that I felt it was something I wanted to do. I was not really worried about the whole being naked thing. I was kind of 'whatever' about that—surprisingly. I didn't know how I was going to be about that, if I was going to be nervous or not. I was super comfortable with it and had a great time."

Golfer Brooks Koepka is coming off another dominant season that saw him finish fourth or better in all four majors. He won the PGA Championship for the second consecutive year and is now a four-time major champion at the age of 29.

Koepka told ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg that he was excited to show off the work he put into his championship-caliber body: "I've always wanted to do it. I thought it'd be so cool. I'm in the best shape of my life probably right now. And I'm excited about it."

Speaking of championships, United States Women's National Soccer Team star Kelley O'Hara was part of Team USA's gold medal-winning performance in the 2019 Women's World Cup, adding to a resume that already included a World Cup win and an Olympic gold medal.

O'Hara told ESPN how she has come to appreciate her body and what it has helped her accomplish on the soccer field:

"I haven't always loved my body. I mean, I've always appreciated it, but as a teenager, going through puberty and all that stuff, you look at the magazines and you're like, 'Oh, I want that hourglass figure; why doesn't my body look like that?'

"And as I've grown up and grown into my body and my self confidence, I've come to realize, this is what God gave me and this is what we've got to work with. Now I'm really proud of my body. I love the way I look and I'm proud of what I've done to get my body to look this way. And I'm thankful for it because it allows me to do what I get to do every day, which is play soccer."

Yelich, Koepka and O'Hara are just a few of the athletes who proved once again that those who excel in the world of sports can come in all shapes and sizes.

While the closure of ESPN The Magazine means the Body Issue will no longer be available in magazine form, each and every photo of the participating athletes can be viewed at ESPN.com.