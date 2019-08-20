Ex-MLB Players Accused in Drug Trafficking Sting

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dominican Republic attorney general Jean Alain Rodriguez announced Tuesday former MLB players Luis Castillo and Octavio Dotel are suspected as being involved in a drug trafficking and money laundering operation.

Dotel has been arrested and Castillo has been cited, according to the Associated Press.

Rodriguez called it the "largest operation against organized crime" in the country, per ESPN's Marly Rivera. James Wagner of the New York Times reported the lead prosecutor in the case alleged Dotel and Castillo were part of a scheme led by Cesar "El Abusador" Peralta, who is still being sought by authorities.

Castillo, 43, is a three-time All-Star selection who played for the Florida Marlins, Minnesota Twins and New York Mets across a 15-year professional career that ended following the 2010 season. He's not related to the current Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher of the same name.

Dotel, 45, was a journeyman reliever who played for 13 teams across 15 MLB seasons. He posted a 3.78 career ERA with 109 saves in 758 appearances. He last appeared for the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

Both players are natives of the Dominican Republic.

Danny Gold of PBS NewsHour reported Peralta, who's also being sought by the FBI and DEA in the United States, was allegedly linked to the shooting of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz at a Dominican Republic bar in June.

The alleged role of Dotel and Castillo in the drug trafficking and money laundering scheme was not immediately made public.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story relayed reports that Castillo had already been arrested as well, but further reporting has confirmed that he had only been cited and is still in the United States as of publish time. We regret the error.