Report: Ex-NFL WR Roscoe Parrish Arrested, Allegedly Threatened to Kill Somebody

Former NFL wide receiver Roscoe Parrish was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening to kill a person.

Per TMZ Sports, jail records showed Broward County police booked Parrish on felony charges of aggravated stalking-domestic violence and intimidation after he made "written threats to kill."

TMZ noted Parrish was due in court Tuesday to face charges, and his bail amount was set at $50,000 per charge.

Parrish was a track and football star at the University of Miami from 2002-04. The Florida native was a second-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2005.

He played the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Bills before spending 2012 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being released by the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders.