Preseason Week 1 Takeaways: Grading NFL’s Top Rookies from Thursday's Games

Preseason Week 1 Takeaways: Grading NFL's Top Rookies from Thursday's GamesAugust 9, 2019
The 2019 NFL preseason technically got underway last Thursday in Canton, but the majority of the league's teams launched their exhibition schedules this Thursday.
And while there was a lot to watch in the 11 games that took place throughout the country Thursday evening, most eyes were focused on about a dozen notable rookies who were making their NFL debuts.
Here are our key rookie-related takeaways from the night that was, along with grades for those who stood out in their maiden NFL voyages.
Daniel Jones Is Perfect Thus Far
You might still think the New York Giants made a bad decision by using a No. 6 overall pick on quarterback Daniel Jones, but it's hard to find find a problem with Jones' preseason debut.
The Duke product was a perfect 5-of-5 for 67 yards in his lone drive Thursday against the New York Jets, capping said possession with a 12-yard touchdown throw to Bennie Fowler. The pass to Fowler was a work of art, and that was set up by a picturesque 31-yard play-action strike to Cody Latimer.
It's a small sample, but Jones couldn't have asked for a better start against a solid defense with veteran receivers in his arsenal.
Now we'll see if he can keep building on that in practice in the lead up to Big Blue's second preseason game next Friday against the Chicago Bears. If he can, the pressure will rise for the Giants to ditch Eli Manning in favor of Jones from the get-go in 2019.
Grade: A+
Ed Oliver Was Very Active for the Bills
Those watching the Indianapolis Colts-Buffalo Bills tilt heard Ed Oliver's name several times in the first half, which is generally a positive sign for a somewhat raw rookie making his debut.
The No. 9 overall pick out of Houston had his hands full with Colts star guard Quenton Nelson, but he routinely hung in with the reigning All-Pro, flashing big-man strength on several occasions. At other times, Nelson got the best of Oliver, who was held off the stat sheet.
Nonetheless, it's good that he was active and sometimes pretty effective against stiff competition.
Remember, just last month, Bills general manager Brandon Beane remarked that the 21-year-old has "a long way to go."
Grade: B+
Devin Singletary Flashes His Skills as a Runner and a Receiver
On the other side of the ball in Buffalo, it became apparent early on that rookie third-round pick Devin Singletary will be a key part of the Bills offense. The Florida Atlantic product carried the ball four times and caught three passes on a second-quarter scoring drive.
To be clear, a heavy dose of Singletary in the first half of the team's first preseason game doesn't mean he'll be the focal point of the Buffalo offense. But it's a great sign that he had an impressive 10-yard catch in the red zone, and he ran the ball damn hard, as well.
LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore are the top threats in the Buffalo backfield, but those dudes are also ancient in running back terms. Singletary is extremely intriguing after rushing for over 4,200 yards and scoring 67 total touchdowns in three collegiate seasons.
He'll get his chances, and he helped himself with 48 yards on 12 touches in the preseason opener.
Grade: A
An Up-and-Down Debut for Greedy Williams
As is often the case for rookies at tough positions in their first NFL games, top Cleveland Browns draft pick Greedy Williams produced a mixed bag in Thursday's opener against the Washington Redskins.
The former LSU cornerback appeared to blow his assignment on a comically easy Case Keenum touchdown pass to Robert Davis in the first quarter, but he at least battled back and intercepted Dwayne Haskins just outside the red zone late in the first half.
Frankly, it was an easy pick. But Williams still had to overcome any potential yips from that first-quarter mistake and make the play. He came through, and that should at least help his confidence.
Williams didn't stand out one way or the other outside of that play, but the bad probably still outweighed the good on an active night for the second-round pick.
Grade: C
N'Keal Harry Makes an Early Impression for the Patriots
N'Keal Harry is the first wide receiver ever drafted by Bill Belichick in the first round. And with Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan gone and Julian Edelman, Cameron Meredith and Demaryius Thomas all hurt, he's under a ton of pressure entering his rookie campaign with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
So far, so good.
The Arizona State product wasn't working with Tom Brady Thursday night against the Detroit Lions, but he caught both passes thrown his way early.
One was a critical third-down grab inside the Detroit red zone on a drive that led to a touchdown, while the other was a 25-yard deep completion that set up another touchdown drive.
There was a small push-off on the first grab, but he still flashed his physical ability. On the 25-yard reception, he showed off his hops and high-pointed the ball perfectly.
If he can keep it up, that's the stuff Brady will appreciate.
It wasn't a huge night for Harry, but it was still a promising one based on those two professional plays.
Grade: A
Andre Dillard Might Be Ready Now
It's not easy to evaluate an offensive lineman live in a preseason game, but the Thursday night reviews for Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive tackle Andre Dillard are impossible to ignore.
The Washington State product was drafted 22nd overall as a potential long-term replacement for 37-year-old superstar left tackle Jason Peters. But if he continues to perform the way he did against the Tennessee Titans in Philly's preseason opener, it'll be hard to keep him off the field.
Dillard was roundly lauded on Twitter for his performance—particularly his pass protection. The tape backed it up. He looked confident, strong and flat-out unbeatable.
Again, closer examination of said tape could reveal some areas that need improvement, but Dillard's play was close to flawless on an initial review.
We'll see if he can keep it rolling next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Grade: A+