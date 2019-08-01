Updated Post-Deadline 2019 MLB Postseason Predictions

1 of 6

AL East Winner: New York Yankees

After dropping three of four to the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees can't go on cruise control just yet. That said, their eight-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays (and 9.5 over Boston) remains relatively safe despite their recent pitching woes.

In a true testament to their depth and ability to develop talent, the Bronx Bombers are comfortably in the driver's seat with Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez, Luke Voit, Brett Gardner, Luis Severino and Dellin Betances all on the shelf. They don't need everyone back imminently to avoid a late-season collapse, but their rotation faltered enough to start worrying about October.

Standing pat could haunt them in the postseason, but at least the Rays and Red Sox didn't bridge the gap with blockbuster additions of their own.

AL Central Winner: Cleveland Indians

In the process of turning their greatest weakness into a strength, the Indians might have transformed their saving grace into a problem area.

Cleveland sorely lacked the offense to keep up with the other AL powerhouses, and Yasiel Puig stood out as the perfect fit to upgrade a long-lacking outfield. The club went one step further, also acquiring slugger Franmil Reyes in a three-team deal that sent Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds.

A below-average offense suddenly looks stacked, especially taking into account Jose Ramirez's recent rebound. Their bullpen is also one of baseball's best, so a rotation that has carried them for years is now the Indians' biggest question mark.

Help is on the way. Danny Salazar will return Thursday as an opener, and ace Corey Kluber is inching closer to a rehab assignment. If the latter makes his way back in August, Cleveland will fare just fine with Kluber, Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger headlining a more balanced roster.

AL West Winner: Houston Astros

Houston has withstood injuries to Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer to maintain a healthy lead atop the AL West. The homegrown trio is now back in action alongside Alex Bregman, rookie sensation Yordan Alvarez and sudden slugger Yuli Gurriel.

With Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole anchoring the pitching staff, Houston was already in strong position to fend off the Oakland Athletics. Still, landing Zack Greinke is pretty cool.

Their No. 3 starter now flaunts a 3.06 ERA. Wait, that's Wade Miley, who now settles in as the No. 4 starter. Greinke carries a 2.90 ERA after keeping the Yankees in check right before the deadline.

Although already leading the AL in wins (69), the Astros haven't peaked just yet.

AL Wild Card No. 1: Minnesota Twins

A division title looked like a fait accompli for the Twins earlier in the season. However, they didn't do enough to fend off the surging Indians.

Sergio Romo and Sam Dyson help a subpar bullpen, but neither affixes them atop the standings. Given the recent struggles of Jake Odorizzi and Martin Perez, they also could have used another rotation piece as insurance. Underneath his 2.80 ERA, ace Jose Berrios has a 3.61 FIP that still leads a starting staff likely to stumble more in the final two months.

Minnesota's high-powered offense will still slug its way into a wild-card spot over the Athletics and Rays.

AL Wild Card No. 2: Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are the defending champions in a major market spearheaded by an aggressive general manager. All of those factors led to expectations for an active deadline.

A diminished farm system dictated otherwise. Boston settled for Andrew Cashner to tie down the rotation. Without addressing the bullpen, the biggest upgrades need to come in-house.

Last year's premier offense collectively came out of a slump in July to top MLB in weighted on-base average (wOBA). Eduardo Rodriguez registered a 2.03 ERA in July, so the Red Sox should salvage a wild-card bid if Chris Sale rights the ship and Nathan Eovaldi works off the rust as a potentially lethal reliever.