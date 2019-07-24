NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Loui Eriksson, Torey Krug and More

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NHL offseason is humming along, and with free agency now nearly a month old, the majority of quality players are off the market. Now, teams looking to add to their rosters will largely examine trade options, while others seek deals to dump salaries and fit under the cap.

One player who could be on the move is Vancouver Canucks winger Loui Eriksson. The 34-year-old is set to carry a cap hit of $6 million next season, and he hasn't exactly been glowing about his role with the franchise this offseason.

According to Sportsnet's Dan Murphy, the Canucks "had something close to being done" before the trade deadline involving Eriksson and winger Milan Lucic. However, the deal didn't go through because Eriksson wouldn't waive his no-trade clause.

Now, Murphy believes the Canucks could be stuck with Eriksson's contract for at least another season.

"Calgary would not have done Eriksson for Neal. They needed size and he probably would not have waived to go to Alberta anyway," he said on Sportsnet 650. "I don't see him going anywhere at this point."

The Calgary Flames did indeed trade winger James Neal, but they sent him to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Lucic.

Vancouver may simply have to figure out how to make things work with Eriksson for another year.

Bruins Not Actively Shopping Krug



Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

While the Canucks might love to be rid of Eriksson at this point, the same is not true for the Boston Bruins and defenseman Torey Krug.

While Krug is set to carry a cap hit of $6.25 million this coming season, he's also just 28 years old and one of the better players on Boston's roster. While moving him could create some much-needed cap space, the Bruins reportedly have not seriously considered that as an option.

"Early Friday evening, an NHL executive confirmed to Boston Hockey Now there has been minimal trade chatter surrounding Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, who is entering the final season of a four-year contract that has paid him $5.25 million against the salary cap," Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now recently wrote.

"No. Why would they trade their best D?" the executive said, per Murphy.

Teams Watching the Maple Leafs

According to Lyle Richardson of Sporting News, "all eyes" are on the Toronto Maple Leafs and their efforts to re-sign center Mitch Marner.

As Richardson explained, Toronto may have to move one of its veterans in order to get a new deal with the 22-year-old done:

"The Leafs presently have over $3.7 million available. With winger Nathan Horton ($5.3 million) on LTIR, Zach Hyman and Travis Dermott sidelined until December and by putting a few lower-salaried players in the minors, Dubas could have enough room to re-sign Marner.

"The eventual return of Hyman and Dermott, however, could mean trading away another salaried player. That move could involve shipping out a young forward such as the recently re-signed Kasperi Kapanen ($3.2 million) or Andreas Johnsson ($3.4 million)."

The key here is that Hyman and Dermott aren't expected to be back before the start of the 2019-20 season. This means Toronto wouldn't necessarily have to make a salary-clearing trade this offseason.

Could the Leafs make a pre-emptive move? Sure, especially if the right offer comes along. However, teams looking to poach a player from the roster may have more luck making an offer in-season.