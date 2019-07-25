Tagovailoa, Lawrence and the CFB Players with Future No. 1 Pick Potential

1 of 11

Grant Delpit, S, LSU (Eligible 2020)

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia (Eligible 2021)

Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama (Eligible 2021)

All three of these SEC defensive backs possess the potential to immediately become stars in the NFL, a la Derwin James, Jalen Ramsey or Jamal Adams. Any franchise with even the slightest concerns in its secondary would be wise to snatch up one of these guys with a top-10 pick.

However, using a No. 1 overall pick on a defensive back would be almost unprecedented. The last time it happened was when the Pittsburgh Steelers took Gary Glick in 1956.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (Eligible 2020)

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (Eligible 2020)

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (Eligible 2021)

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson (Eligible 2020)

These four skill-position players are going to get plenty of time in the spotlight, as Alabama and Clemson figure to square off in the College Football Playoff for the millionth fifth consecutive year. One could also argue for Clemson RB Travis Etienne to be included on this list, although the internet community of 2020 way-too-early mock drafters seems to have collectively forgotten how magnificent he was this past season.

Same as the defensive backs, though, recent history is not on their side here. Neither a running back nor a wide receiver has gone No. 1 overall since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. It has been 23 consecutive years of either quarterbacks (16), defensive ends (four) or offensive tackles (three). But if Jeudy has another campaign anything like he did in 2018, he'll be in the conversation for a top-three pick.

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State (Eligible 2020)

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (Eligible 2021)

Oklahoma just went back-to-back with the No. 1 picks, so could Penn State be the next team to pull it off? Gross-Matos recorded 20 tackles for loss in 2018 and is likely to be either a second-team or third-team preseason All-American. Meanwhile, Parsons led the Nittany Lions in tackles as a true freshman and should have a lot of allure among NFL scouts as a guy who could thrive at either linebacker or defensive end.

Xavier Thomas, DE, Clemson (Eligible 2021)

Despite suiting up behind Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant on Clemson's depth chart, Thomas—the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings—made a significant impact as a true freshman. He's the early top candidate for first non-quarterback selected in the 2021 draft, but he'll need to have two phenomenal seasons to leapfrog all those QB options.

Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State (Eligible 2021)

Purdy averaged 10.2 yards per attempt and had a 169.9 passer efficiency rating last year, leaving all other true freshmen, including Trevor Lawrence, in the dust. An encore season anything close to that would put him in the hunt for the No. 1 pick in 2021, even though he's only 6'1" and even though Iowa State has only produced one first-round pick in program history—George Amundson, No. 14 overall in 1973.

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington (Eligible 2020)

After his freshman season at Georgia in 2016, Eason was an extremely early candidate for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. But a 2017 season lost to injury and a 2018 season lost to transfer rules have caused everyone to forget about this guy. A hot start in his new threads against Eastern Washington, California and Hawaii would put him back on the NFL's radar in a hurry.

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas (Eligible 2020)

Good luck finding anyone who currently has Ehlinger projected as a first-round pick, but he's bound to drum up a lot of draft hype if he has another season with more than 40 total touchdowns while leading Texas to the College Football Playoff.